Olivia Rodrigo Gets Bloody With 'Vampire' at Grammy Awards

Olivia Rodrigo offered a bit of literal (or rather, dramatized) bloodletting for her performance of “Vampire” at the 66th Grammy Awards on Feb. 4.

Rodrigo earned nominations in both the pop and rock categories at the Grammys.

Introduced by host Trevor Noah whilst sitting next to Billy Joel (whom Rodrigo has collaborated before), Rodrigo performed the song largely stationary in front of an abstract, moody backdrop, though a bit of unexpected stagecraft came into effect after the end of the first chorus, as Rodrigo began smearing herself with stage blood, while trickles of the red stuff started to flow heavier and heavier behind her as the song reached its peak.

(Slayer used to pull a similar trick during performances of “Raining Blood” — considering Rodrigo’s knowledge of ‘80s and ‘90s rock, we wouldn’t put it past her to have drawn direct influence there.)

Earlier in the ceremony’s opening stretch, host Noah asked Rodrigo what she planned to rhyme with “blood-sucker” in the song’s chorus — the original lyric is “fame-f**ker” — though Rodrigo performed it with her usual replacement, “dream-crusher.”