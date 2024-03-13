Ozzy Osbourne Wants to be Played by Bill Hader in Upcoming Biopic About Romance With Sharon

The Osbournes spoke out about who they want to see in the family's upcoming biopic during a recent episode of their podcast. "By the time they finish this film, I’ll be dead," Ozzy said. "I wanna be alive to f--king see it." News about the film was first broken by Variety in 2021. The Osbourne family partnered with Sony Pictures and Polygram Entertainment for the movie focused on Ozzy and Sharon's relationship. The script is being written by Lee Hall, who also worked on Elton John's movie Rocketman.

Ozzy said he wants to be played by Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader. "Everyone thinks I’m f--kin’ crazy until I show a side-by-side picture," the former Black Sabbath frontman said. It may seem like an odd pick, but Ozzy and Hader are both funny guys with a strong dark streak. The comedian created and starred in the HBO comedy-drama series Barry, which follows a contract killer as he tries to make a career switch into acting. "​​I think he can nail it," Sharon said. The matriarch said she wants to be played by Florence Pugh, who appeared in Oppenheimer and Dune Part Two, or "the little girl from Game Of Thrones," which was likely a reference to Bella Ramsey.

It's not clear when the film will come out. "Movies take forever to make. Forever!" Sharon said. She met Ozzy in 1979 through father dad Don Arden, who was Black Sabbath's manager. This was around the time the vocalist was kicked out of the band. Arden didn't approve of the budding romance, but Sharon took over as Ozzy's manager and helped him transition into a solo career. The couple aren't exactly trained thespians, but they do have a lot of experience in front of the camera due to their MTV reality show The Osbournes, which aired from 2002 to 2005. In 2009, Ozzy admitted that he was "stoned during the entire filming" of the show, The Daily Record reported. That's why he won't rewatch it.

The vocalist has retired from touring amid his ongoing health struggles. But Ozzy still plans to play two farewell shows in his native Birmingham. "He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly,'" Sharon said in January, according to the Mirror. "We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from," Sharon added, which was likely a reference to the Birmingham soccer team's stadium. "His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect. And he can joke yeah." Sharon didn't try to temper expectations for her husband. "He has all these melodies in his head," she said. "Even if you don’t like his music you can’t not like Ozzy, he just draws you in."

Last month, the singer got into a dispute with Kanye West over the use of a sample. "(Kanye West) ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'IRON MAN' FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY," Ozzy said in a tweet on Feb. 9. "HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!" The final version of the track "Carnival" was released without this sample.

