Ozzy Osbourne Teams With Billy Morrison and Steve Stevens for Addictive New Single

Ozzy Osbourne may be retired from touring, but that doesn't mean the legendary vocalist is done putting out new music. He linked up with Billy Morrison and Steve Stevens to debut a new track called "Crack Cocaine" on Thursday, March 21. The bluesy hard rock song uses addiction as a metaphor for a toxic relationship. The track will appear on Morrison's upcoming album The Morrison Project, which is due out on April 19. The Billy Idol guitarist's third solo LP will also include features from Al Jourgensen, John5, Corey Taylor and Steve Vai.

Source: Jane Stuart The track will appear on Morrison's upcoming solo LP, which is due out on April 19.

This is the first track to feature Osbourne's vocals since the Grammy-winning 2022 track "Patient Number 9." The Black Sabbath frontman, Stevens and Morrison got together to write the track in person. "The lyrics just came out of the blue. It was written in about 20 minutes," Osbourne said in a press release. "The music was a direct result of sitting in a room with Steve, both with de-tuned guitars, and writing what we felt was an ultimate Ozzy riff," Morrison added. "From there, we brought Ozzy over, and we all sat around working on the lyrics, but 90% of those came from Ozzy himself. He's the one that suddenly stood up and sang 'Like Crack Cocaine'!! We looked at each other and knew we had the title!!"

Stevens agreed that the writing process was a breeze. "I think the fact that Billy and I have spent the better part of 16 years working together in Billy Idol means we are almost telepathic in how we arrange guitars," he said. "Billy and Ozzy have such an amazing friendship that it was easy to feel inspired and want to help them achieve any idea I could assist with. As we worked in my home studio, I tried to make the actual recording process almost invisible. Forget any technical aspects and really have some fun. "To Ozzy's credit, he was totally focused — and, man, the first time I heard him sing in what was essentially my living room, fucking chills ran down my spine." The new song was released alongside a gritty music video starring Michael Jackson's daughter Paris.

Source: MEGA Morrison and Stevens previously worked together while playing for Billy Idol.

At age 75, Osbourne knows he doesn't have much time left. The vocalist has plans for two farewell shows in his native Birmingham. "He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly,'" his wife and manager said earlier this year, according to the Mirror. "We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from," Sharon added, which was likely a reference to the Birmingham soccer team's stadium. "His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect. And he can joke yeah."

Source: MEGA Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's relationship will be at the center of an in-development biopic.

The couple's relationship will be at the center of an upcoming biopic. Osbourne recently said that he hopes to be played by the comedian Bill Hader. He may seem like an odd pick, but Ozzy and Hader are both funny guys with a strong dark streak. The actor created and starred in the HBO comedy-drama series Barry, which follows a contract killer as he tries to make a career switch into acting.

