Paramore Speaks Out on Next Stage of Their Career: 'We're Just Having Fun With It'

Paramore is excited about the next stage of their career, but they're not in a rush to put out any new music. The trio left their longtime label Atlantic Records last year and are now an independent band for the first time in their two decade history.
"It feels like a sigh of relief," vocalist Hayley Williams told Brooklyn Vegan for the lengthy full band interview.
The group has already started writing new original music: "Whatever we put out next will hopefully surprise people," Williams said. "We're just having fun with it. The best stuff for us is when it's kind of scary, because then we're like, 'Oh, we haven't done this yet,' or 'we haven't felt this feeling yet.'
Drummer Zac Farro said Paramore isn't sure how or when the new music will be released.
"We don't have an answer, and I think it's kind of cool that we don't," he said. "It feels kind of nice to just take our time and figure out what we're doing."
Williams said that enjoying the creative process will be an important part of the band's longevity going forward.
"We’ve always thought there’s not really any limitation. We can keep doing this as long as we want or we can put it to bed and go away," she said.
"We’ve always tried to have that mindset about it – that this is a passion, we try to not treat it like a job – but I think the cool thing about now is that it really is, there are no deadlines on the table, there’s no anything really in front of us other than like, open sky, and it feels exciting. It’s overwhelming and also inspiring at the same time."
The interview was centered on Paramore's ambassadorship for Record Store Day 2024.
Williams revealed that the first vinyl she ever owned was a copy of Thursday's Full Collapse. It was purchased at Grimey's New and Preloved Music in Nashville. The vocalist added that the first CD she ever bought was a copy of () by Sigur Rós. To this day, Williams said her favorite band is the enigmatic Philadelphia post-hardcore act MewithoutYou.
The musicians also delved into the pushback they got from the punk scene for their association with a major label back in the day.
"We definitely got all the hate," Williams said "It was kind of a gross feeling to come up in the scene knowing we were outliers in that way."
Paramore's cover of "Burning Down the House" will appear on the upcoming A24 compilation A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense. It's based around the band's 1984 concert film.
Lorde, Miley Cyrus and the National are among the 15 other artists who contributed covers to the project.
Paramore is also looking forward to their European tour with Taylor Swift, which begins next month. Check out a full list of those dates below:
May 9, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense
May 10, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense
May 11, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense
May 12, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense
May 17, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area
May 18, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area
May 19, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area
May 24, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz
May 25, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz
May 30, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Santiago Bernabeu
June 2, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium
June 3, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium
June 7, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield
June 8, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield
June 9, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield
June 13, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium
June 14, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium
June 15, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium
June 18, 2024 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Principality Stadium
June 21, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium
June 22, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium
June 23, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium
June 28, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium
June 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium
June 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium
July 4, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff
July 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff
July 6. 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff
July 9, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund
July 10, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund
July 13, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium
July 14, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium
July 17, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins
July 18, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins
July 19, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins
July 23, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark
July 24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark
July 27, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
July 28, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
Aug. 1, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
Aug. 2, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
Aug. 3, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
Aug. 8, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium
Aug. 9, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium
Aug. 10, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium
Aug. 15, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium
Aug. 16, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium
Aug. 17, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium