Paramore Teases Cover of 'Burning Down The House' by Talking Heads For A24 Tribute Album

Paramore has returned to social media to promote its upcoming cover of the Talking Heads track "Burning Down the House." The song will be part of a new tribute album from A24 featuring 16 different artists. They will each cover a track performed by the Talking Heads for their 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense.

Source: MEGA The track will be part of a larger tribute album from A24 featuring 16 artists.

Paramore's Instagram post included a preview of the upcoming music video. Frontperson Hailey Williams can be seen opening a package that appears to contain David Byrne's iconic oversized blazer. She then picks up a Talking Heads cassette. "I've got a tape I'd like to play you," Williams says to her two fellow band members, who are standing by with their instruments in an adjacent studio. The post also includes a brief preview of the cover. The first few seconds sound almost identical to the original with the exception of Williams' vocals.

The clip was directed by Paramore's drummer Zac Farro and AJ Gibboney, who also worked on the video for Williams' 2020 solo track "Dead Horse." A release date for the full album has not been announced. It's also not clear which other artists will be providing covers. Last year, A24 released a restored version of Stop Making Sense in 4K to celebrate the film's 40th anniversary. It was shot at Hollywood's Pantages Theater in December 1983 and released the following year. Paramore made headlines last month when the band completely wiped most of its social media accounts. This led to rumors that the band was breaking up. But in reality, Paramore was working to turn over a new leaf after completing its contract with Atlantic Records. "The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other's community," Williams said during an interview with UPROXX published on Dec. 14. "I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world," Farro added.

Source: MEGA Each artist will cover a song from the Talking Heads' 1984 concert film 'Stop Making Sense.'

More rumors swirled after the band canceled its headlining set at the ALTer Ego Fest in Anaheim, California, scheduled for April 13. The band will be replaced by Fall Out Boy. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Paramore can no longer attend and perform at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO," the group said in a one-off Instagram story. "The band apologizes for any inconvenience." Because no other explanation was offered, there was a lot of anxiety among diehard Paramore fans.

Source: MEGA Paramore left its fans with lots of questions last month when the band wiped nearly all of its social media accounts.

The band is currently scheduled to tour with pop star Taylor Swift in Europe starting this spring. The trek will begin in Paris on May 5 and end in London on August 17. Williams and Swift have been close friends for years. They were introduced by Swift's mother Andrea at the 2008 Grammys, where both were nominated for the Best New Artist award. "We were at some Grammy party — it was actually Timbaland's Grammy party," Williams said during an October interview for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Huge. I was very nervous, but a woman came up to me and she said, 'I'm Taylor Swift's mom and, you know, Taylor doesn't have a lot of friends her age that do music. And I would love to, like, you know, introduce you guys or get your number.’ Andrea, the legend that she is. She connected us."