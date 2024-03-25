Paul McCartney and Nile Rodgers Pay Tribute to Roger Daltrey for His Work With Teenage Cancer Trust

The Who's Roger Daltrey received video messages of thanks and gratitude from Paul McCartney and Nile Rodgers on March 24 for the final night of the Teenage Cancer Trust benefit gigs at the Royal Albert Hall. Daltrey stepped down as curator of the annual benefit this year, after nearly a quarter century at the helm. Watch the video tributes below.

#SirPaulMcCartney and #NileRogers thank #RogerDaltrey for his work with Teenage Cancer Trust over the past 24 years 🎉@TeenageCancer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6uWGWhvdLB — C a i t l i n (@CaitlinBuller) March 25, 2024

From Paul McCartney: "Hey Roger - Paul here, your friend of a million years. Thank you for your 24 years of incredible service to Teenage Cancer. You’ve made so many kids happy and healthier and all of us connected with it want to thank you, so much. So what we say is... [sings] thank you Roger, thank you so, you’re a hero and you better know... That’s one of the best songs I’ve ever written." From Nile Rodgers: "It’s Roger’s last year curating these amazing gigs for Teenage Cancer Trust, and what an incredible 24 years it’s been, showcasing the biggest names in music and comedy for a brilliant cause – 600 hours of live music, reunions, supergroups, and of course rock 'n' roll. All inspired by Roger, supported by his friends in the music industry, artists and of course the fans ... We’ve seen tonight the impact that support can make to ensure no young person faces cancer alone. Roger, on behalf of everyone who has been a part of these shows over the years: a heartfelt thanks to you."

Source: MAR/Capital Pictures / MEGA Thanks for the memories, Roger.

The gala event, entitled "Ovation," saw Daltrey joined by guests including Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones, his longtime Who bandmate Pete Townshend, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, and Paul Weller. As reported by the Independent, Jones explained that Stereophonics' hit single "Local Boy in the Photograph" was a song "about a teenager who didn’t make it when I was a kid." He later told audience members that "You’re My Star" was about "my own cancer story with my own kid." For the night's musical finale, Daltrey brought out nearly twenty teenagers who are receiving cancer treatment. Daltrey said that the concert was a moment they would remember "every day of their life... they'll never forget this sight." The night's event ended with a star-studded performance of The Who classic "Baba O'Riley."

Source: ℗ © Fabulous Music Ltd/YouTube "Baba O'Riley" - Roger Daltrey w/ Eddie Vedder, Robert Plant, Kelly Jones, Glen Hansard 24 Mar 2024

Although Daltrey will be stepping down as an active curator for both Teenage Cancer Trust and Teenage Cancer America, he will be serving as an honorary patron for the non-profit organization. TCT has said it plans on working with a series of guest curators next year. Daltrey added that he has accomplished what he set out to do in the last 24 years: "All the people who have been there for me every year, every time I've asked them to do anything for Teenage Cancer Trust, they have been there." In addition to this year's performances, Daltrey and Pete Townshend also contributed to Mark Knopfler's Guitar Heroes, a charity single for Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America. The nine-minute instrumental, produced and edited by longtime Knopfler collaborator Guy Fletcher, features an eclectic and star-studded lineup, including the final performance of Jeff Beck, Joan Armatrading, Joe Bonamassa, Eric Clapton, Ry Cooder, Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, Brian May, Sting... and more. The song, a reworking of Knopfler's "Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)" dropped on March 15.

