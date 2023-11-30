Phish Announces Residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas

Phish has announced a four show residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas next year. The iconic jam band will play at the venue on April 18, 19, 20 and 21.

Fans can request presale tickets from now through Dec. 11 on the band's website. They'll be on sale for the general public starting Dec. 15.

"From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we've been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas," frontman Trey Anastasio said in a press release. "We're thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans."

The state-of-the-art 18,600-seat venue opened in September, inaugurated with a series of concerts from Irish superstars U2. It contains a massive 160,000-square-foot LED display. The screen, which is the highest-resolution display of its kind in the world, wraps up and around the audience to create an immersive experience. Each of the four shows will include completely unique set lists and visuals.