Phish Announces Residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas

Phish has announced a four show residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas next year. The iconic jam band will play at the venue on April 18, 19, 20 and 21.
Fans can request presale tickets from now through Dec. 11 on the band's website. They'll be on sale for the general public starting Dec. 15.
"From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we've been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas," frontman Trey Anastasio said in a press release. "We're thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans."
The state-of-the-art 18,600-seat venue opened in September, inaugurated with a series of concerts from Irish superstars U2. It contains a massive 160,000-square-foot LED display. The screen, which is the highest-resolution display of its kind in the world, wraps up and around the audience to create an immersive experience. Each of the four shows will include completely unique set lists and visuals.
Although it isn't mentioned in Phish's official announcement, the second to last show of the residency will notably take place on 4/20, a day when many cannabis users gather to celebrate the plant. Nevada legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, but state law prohibits smoking or vaping of any kind inside the Sphere. "This policy is strictly enforced," the venue's website says. "Violation of this regulation is grounds for ejection."
Phish's residency at the sphere will follow their annual New Year's stint at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 28, 29, 30 and 31. The band is also planning two more residencies for 2024. The four-day Phish: Riviera Maya experience in Mexico is scheduled for February, and the band's summer festival in August will happen in Dover, Delaware.
Phish is the second group to have a residency at the Sphere. U2 was the first: the Irish band will continue playing UV Achtung Baby Live shows at the venue through February. Beyonce is also reportedly in talks to stage a residency at the Sphere, the New York Post reported, though those reports have yet to be confirmed by the venue or the singer.