Pixies and Modest Mouse Team Up for 2024 Co-Headlining Tour, Cat Power Supports

Pixies have announced details of their new co-headlining tour with Modest Mouse. Support will come from Cat Power. In what seems a punishing schedule for bands now in their 38th and 31st years, the tour covers no fewer than 23 different cities over 31 days. It will kick off on May 31, 2024 in Charleston, South California and conclude one month later on June 30 at Fiddler’s Green in Denver, Colorado, and take in cities including New York, Chicago, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Austin along the way. It follows Pixies’ 15 forthcoming European dates in March which will see them hold three-night residencies in Dublin, Manchester, London, Amsterdam and Paris.

According to a statement from Live Nation, presale tickets will be available from Tuesday, January 23 until Thursday, January 25 through the Citi Entertainment program. The general ticket sale will begin on Friday January 26 at 10am local time through Ticketmaster. Scroll down for a full list of dates. It will not be the first time the three acts have hit the road as co-headliners: in 2023 they enjoyed a sold-out run of shows together that included a three-night residency at New York’s Pier 17 that one review described as “still Gigantic” and a Hollywood Bowl show that another review summed up as “a legendary night of alternative rock music”. As well as preparing for the upcoming tours, Pixies frontman Frank Black recently teamed up with The Dandy Warhols on their single “Danzig With Myself” from their new album Rockmaker. “I was just checking in with him, and he happened to be in Zürich. I hooked him and some of his family up with some very interesting museum tours first, then I asked him if he would play on our record. Of course he did!” explained frontman Courtney Taylor-Taylor. “It started with a riff that either sounded like Misfits or Danzig and then got slowed down. Over time, it became the working title, and then we couldn’t change it. I mean, come on… Danzig with Myself?!”

Source: Kenny Brown/Manchester Evening News/Newscom/The Mega Agency Pixies performing an intimate gig at Manchester's Band on the Wall in 2022.

Meanwhile, Modest Mouse’s most recent album The Golden Casket was released in 2021 and the following year the band celebrated a sold out 25th anniversary tour for their breakthrough LP, The Lonesome Crowded West. Cat Power, whose acclaimed live album Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Albert Hall Concert was released last November, will be touring across the U.S. and Europe throughout the spring before joining Pixies and Modest Mouse.

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Modest Mouse recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough album 'The Lonesome Crowded West'.

Pixies and Modest Mouse co-headlining tour with Cat Power 2024 MAY 31 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery JUNE 1 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion 2 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater 4 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park 5 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE * 8 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage 9 – Laval, QC – Place Bell 11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion 12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann 14 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion 15 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium 16 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center 18 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill 19 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Company 22 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field 23 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall 24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre 26 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater 27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory 28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP 30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green *Without Pixies