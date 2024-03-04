Pixies Part Ways With Bassist Paz Lenchantin

The revolving door that is the Pixies’ bass player position just took another spin this morning, as Paz Lenchantin officially exited the band, with Band of Skulls bassist Emma Richardson set to join the group prior to their tour kickoff later this week.
The band announced the change in a social media post on March 4, writing:
“Paz Lenchantin, who joined Pixies in 2014, has exited the band to concentrate on her own projects. We’re grateful for Paz’s many contributions, and wish her all the best going forward.
“We are delighted to welcome Emma Richardson on bass,” the message continued. “Emma will make her worldwide touring debut on the first night of the Bossanova x Trompe le Monde European tour, beginning this Friday in Dublin.”
In addition to regularly touring with Pixies, Lenchantin also recorded three albums with them: Head Carrier (2016), Beneath the Eyrie (2019) and Doggerel (2020), on which she cowrote three songs. Lenchantin first came to prominence as a bassist for high-profile side projects in the early 2000s, playing first for A Perfect Circle (with Tool’s Maynard James Keenan), and later with Zwan (featuring Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan). She’s also been a member of the Entrance Band, and contributed string parts to Queens of the Stone Age’s Songs for the Deaf, Jenny Lewis’ Acid Tongue and Silver Jews’ Tanglewood Numbers.
In a statement to Rolling Stone today, Lenchantin noted that her departure came as a surprise:
“It has been a dream of dreams these past 10 years to have been accepted as a Pixie by the band and by fans and an honor to have contributed to the Pixies legacy,” she wrote. “My departure is a bit of a surprise to me as it is to many, but it looks like they have a solid plan figured out which in turn has pushed me to move onwards onto new projects that I am excited about.”
Pixies’ original lineup — Black Francis/Frank Black, Joey Santiago, David Lovering and Kim Deal — first reunited in 2004. Deal, whose tensions with Francis contributed to the band’s initial breakup in 1993, quit the reformed band in 2013, and was subsequently replaced by the Muffs’ frontwoman Kim Shattuck, who was fired from the band less than a year later. Deal has since been active with the Breeders, her other major band, which also features her twin sister Kelley Deal. Shattuck died of Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2019 at the age of 56.
As for the newest recruit, Richardson has a busy schedule to look forward to, as Pixies will be on tour for most of the current year, including a co-headlining tour with Modest Mouse and a stint opening for Pearl Jam in Australia and New Zealand. Check out the band’s full tour dates below:
