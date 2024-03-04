Pixies Part Ways With Bassist Paz Lenchantin

The revolving door that is the Pixies’ bass player position just took another spin this morning, as Paz Lenchantin officially exited the band, with Band of Skulls bassist Emma Richardson set to join the group prior to their tour kickoff later this week. The band announced the change in a social media post on March 4, writing: “Paz Lenchantin, who joined Pixies in 2014, has exited the band to concentrate on her own projects. We’re grateful for Paz’s many contributions, and wish her all the best going forward.

An announcement from Pixies.



La la love you... pic.twitter.com/TUqbRcoNaA — PIXIES (@PIXIES) March 4, 2024

“We are delighted to welcome Emma Richardson on bass,” the message continued. “Emma will make her worldwide touring debut on the first night of the Bossanova x Trompe le Monde European tour, beginning this Friday in Dublin.” In addition to regularly touring with Pixies, Lenchantin also recorded three albums with them: Head Carrier (2016), Beneath the Eyrie (2019) and Doggerel (2020), on which she cowrote three songs. Lenchantin first came to prominence as a bassist for high-profile side projects in the early 2000s, playing first for A Perfect Circle (with Tool’s Maynard James Keenan), and later with Zwan (featuring Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan). She’s also been a member of the Entrance Band, and contributed string parts to Queens of the Stone Age’s Songs for the Deaf, Jenny Lewis’ Acid Tongue and Silver Jews’ Tanglewood Numbers.

Source: MEGA Pixies' Joey Santiago, Black Francis and Paz Lenchantin.

In a statement to Rolling Stone today, Lenchantin noted that her departure came as a surprise: “It has been a dream of dreams these past 10 years to have been accepted as a Pixie by the band and by fans and an honor to have contributed to the Pixies legacy,” she wrote. “My departure is a bit of a surprise to me as it is to many, but it looks like they have a solid plan figured out which in turn has pushed me to move onwards onto new projects that I am excited about.” Pixies’ original lineup — Black Francis/Frank Black, Joey Santiago, David Lovering and Kim Deal — first reunited in 2004. Deal, whose tensions with Francis contributed to the band’s initial breakup in 1993, quit the reformed band in 2013, and was subsequently replaced by the Muffs’ frontwoman Kim Shattuck, who was fired from the band less than a year later. Deal has since been active with the Breeders, her other major band, which also features her twin sister Kelley Deal. Shattuck died of Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2019 at the age of 56.

Source: MEGA The original Pixies lineup, featuring Francis and founding bassist Kim Deal, onstage in 1990.

As for the newest recruit, Richardson has a busy schedule to look forward to, as Pixies will be on tour for most of the current year, including a co-headlining tour with Modest Mouse and a stint opening for Pearl Jam in Australia and New Zealand. Check out the band’s full tour dates below: 03/08 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia 03/09 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia 03/10 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia 03/12 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall 03/13 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hal 03/14 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall 03/16 – London, UK @ Kentish Town Forum 03/17 – London, UK @ Kentish Town Forum 03/18 – London, UK @ Kentish Town Forum 03/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso 03/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso 03/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso 03/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia 03/26 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia 03/27 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia 05/31 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery 06/01 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion 06/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater 06/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre 06/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center 06/08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage 06/09 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell 06/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion 06/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann 06/14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion 06/15 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium 06/16 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center 06/18 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre 06/19 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion 06/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field 06/22 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field 06/23 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall 06/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre 06/26 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre 06/27 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory 06/28 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP 06/30 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre 07/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 07/26 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival 07/28 – Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botánico 07/30 – Salon-de-Provence, FR @ Lété Au Chateau 08/01 – Nijmegen, NL @ OpenLucht Theater Goffert 08/02 – Nijmegen, NL @ OpenLucht Theater Goffert 08/04 – Braine-le-Comte, BE @ Ronquieres Festival 08/05 – Festen, BE @ Lokerse Feesten 08/07 – Luxembourg @ den Atelier 08/08 – Schwetzingen, DE @ Musik Im Park 08/10 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin 08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ House of Culture 08/14 – Helsinki, FI @ House of Culture 08/16 – Bodø, NO @ Parkenfestivalen 08/17 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo Festival 08/20 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy 08/21 – Halifax, UK @ Piece Hall 08/23 – London, UK @ All Points East 08/24 – Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival 08/27 – Galway, IE @ Galway Airport 08/28 – Belfast, IE @ Custom House Square 08/29 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Simmonscourt 11/08 – Auckland, NZ @ Go Media Stadium 11/10 – Auckland, NZ @ Go Media Stadium 11/13 – Gold Coast, AU @ Heritage Bank Stadium 11/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium 11/18 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium 11/21 – Sydney, AU @ Giants Stadium 11/23 – Sydney, AU @ Giants Stadium

