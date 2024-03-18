Pulp to Tour North America for First Time in 12 Years

If you were conceived during the last Pulp performance in North America, you'd be old enough to read this by now. Which ought to be reason enough for the Sheffield legends to finally make a belated return visit to the continent, and they will be doing so this coming September. Announced on March 18, Pulp will be playing five North American dates in early autumn, with shows scheduled for Chicago, Toronto, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Appropriately titled the This Is What We Do for an Encore Tour, the shows will go on sale this Friday, March 22, with a presale scheduled to begin on March 19.

Pulp will play a series of shows in North America in September 2024 !!! Sign up at https://t.co/XeBbOSAeb1 by midnight tonight (PDT) for presale beginning tomorrow. Tickets go on general sale this Friday. #thisiswhatwedoforanencore pic.twitter.com/uzOuaFo1bc — Pulp (@welovepulp) March 18, 2024

“So, the encore continues,” said Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker in a statement. “The songs came back to life and they want to be heard. They need to be heard. Come out and have some fun with us. You deserve it. Yes. You do.” The band's last U.S. show was a 2012 performance at Coachella (which saw the group joined by onetime bassist Andy Genn for the first time since 1988), after which the group went on a long hiatus, finally regrouping in 2023 for a series of shows in the U.K., Europe and South America. Pulp have already announced a small spattering of 2024 dates in Scandinavia and Greece, as well as appearances at the Primavera Sound Festival in Spain and Portugal.

Source: MEGA Pulp will be playing several dates in Scandinavia and Iberia before hitting up North America.

Although Pulp have not released an album of new music since 2001's We Love Life, frontman Cocker in particular has remained active in a variety of arenas. He formed the band Jarv Is in 2017, and the group released its first album, Beyond the Pale, in 2020. He's also been periodically involved in film, collaborating multiple times with director Wes Anderson, with Jarv Is also recording the soundtrack to the BBC series This Is Going to Hurt. In 2023 he cowrote the song "Dear Alien (Who Art in Heaven)" for Anderson's film Asteroid City -- the song was shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. In 2022, Cocker published a quasi-memoir titled Good Pop, Bad Pop. Pulp debuted a new song, titled "Background Noise," during a performance in Mexico last year, though any plans to release a studio version are unclear. Pulp's longtime bassist Steve Mackey died in 2023 at the age of 56. This year's tour will be dedicated to his memory.

Source: MEGA Jarvis Cocker has also been performing with band Jarv Is since 2017.

Check out all of Pulp's 2023 tour dates below: 5/24: Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live 5/30: Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound Barcelona 6/8: Porto, Portugal - Primavera Sound Portugal 6/20: Kallithéa, Greece - Release Athens Festival 8/7: Oslo, Norway - Øyafestivalen 8/9: Gothenburg, Sweden - Way Out West Fest 8/11: Helsinki, Finland - Flow Festival 9/8: Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom 9/10: Toronto, Ontario - History 9/13: Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre 9/16: San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium 9/18: Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

