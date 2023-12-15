Reneé Rapp Releases 'Not My Fault' with Megan Thee Stallion Ahead of 'Mean Girls'' Jan. 12 Release

Multi-hyphenate Reneé Rapp is sharing her new single "Not My Fault" with three-time Grammy-winning singer Megan Thee Stallion for the upcoming soundtrack to Mean Girls. Sampling an audio clip from the original 2004 film — in which Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) yells at her best friend Janis (Lizzy Caplan) that "it’s not my fault that you're, like, in love with me or something" — Rapp and Megan flex their "hot girl" status throughout this slick dance track.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ℗ © 2023 Paramount Pictures/Interscope Records / YouTube Reneé Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion - Not My Fault (Official Lyric Video)

"Not My Fault" was first announced by Megan earlier this week via a post on Rapp's Instagram account. In a teaser clip, the "Cobra" rapper announced that she and the "Snow Angel" singer had "a new song coming out for Mean Girls." Rapp then subsequently posted the cover art for the new single, showing the pair baring it all in a room filled with plastic mannequins.

Article continues below advertisement

a special forecast from @theestallion 🩷📢 meet us on @tiktok_us to watch @reneerapp’s in the mix performance now…and see you tomorrow for the biggest announcement yet #snowangelmonth pic.twitter.com/QmOTvKb9j1 — youngexwives (@youngexwives) December 11, 2023

For Rapp, the single with one of the country's hottest rappers comes at the end of a breakout year. Her debut album Snow Angel, released on August 18th, earned the biggest US first-week sales for a debut female album in 2023. She also stars in the Mean Girls reboot as the queen bee of North Shore High School Regina George, reprising her role from the Broadway musical on which the film is partially based. "Not My Fault" is one of two new movie soundtrack songs that Megan Thee Stallion has out today, Dec. 15. She'’s also on the Color Purple track "Hell No! (Timbaland Remix)" and released the single "Cobra" last month.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @reneerapp / Instagram Megan Thee Stallion and Reneé Rapp have some tea.

Source: ℗ © 2023 gamma / YouTube Hell No! (Timbaland Remix)

Rapp also had a deluxe version of Snow Angel released in November that included a remix of "Tummy Hurts" with Coco Jones. She and Jones are scheduled to perform the track during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2024 as well as Rapp's solo song "Talk Too Much" from Los Angeles. Based on the 2018 Broadway musical adaptation of the 2004 film, the Mean Girls soundtrack will feature songs from a number of the movie's stars including Rapp as Regina George, Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis 'Imi'ike, Avantika as Karen Shetty, and more.