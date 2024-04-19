SeeYouSpaceCowboy's Ethan Sgarbossa Breaks Down the Group's Eclectic New Album 'Coup de Grâce'

All of those influences were filtered through a baroque cinematic lens that's deeply indebted to Panic! at the Disco 's 2005 album A Fever You Can't Sweat Out. That makes a lot of sense, since both records were produced by Matt Squire.

The record, released on Friday, April 19 by Pure Noise Records, takes just as much inspiration from jazz, dance punk and emo pop.

SeeYouSpaceCowboy haven't abandoned their MySpace scenecore roots, but their new album Coup de Grâce is so much more than that.

Guitarist Ethan Sgarbossa broke down the record that fuses jazz, dance punk and emo pop with the band's signature scene metalcore sound.

"It was really nice to meet your heroes," says SeeYouSpaceCowboy's guitarist Ethan Sgarbossa, who's trying to break into ghostwriting and production in his downtime between tours and recording sessions.

"I've definitely been taking a lot from what he's doing and seeing how I can apply that to what I write," he adds. "I learned a lot about vocal melodies and harmonies… He's so good at that."

The Panic! influences are particularly evident on "Sister With a Gun," which has a vocal riff that sounds strikingly similar to one in "Lying Is the Most Fun a Girl Can Have Without Taking Her Clothes Off."

There are also clear traces of Fever in the album's vintage cabaret-themed music videos. Vocalist Connie Sgarbossa (who's also Ethan's sister) said the entire album was crafted around this visual concert.

She added that the soft departure from the band's previous sound was intentional.

"We really just wanted to play around with everything that we could," Connie says. "The worst thing you could do is make an album that sounds the same."

The siblings started SeeYouSpaceCowboy in their native San Diego in 2016. The band is named after a phrase that appears in the end title cards of the anime Cowboy Bebop.

The group's early lineups also included bassist/clean vocalist Taylor Allen and guitarist Timmy Moreno, who both returned ahead of Coup de Grâce after several years away from the band. Ethan says Moreno's love for jazz had a big impact on the record.

So did the features from Nothing Nowhere, Kim Dracula and Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox are also a big part of the record. Connie managed to secure most of those features by reaching out via social media.

None of those artists are quite as integral to Coup de Grâce as Iris.exe, who Ethan describes as the album's "narrator." She's also worked with the Acacia Strain and Vatican.

The singer appears on the strikingly cool and calm piano-centric track intro track "Allow Us to Set the Scene" and a similar mid-album interlude called "Respite for a Tragic Tale."