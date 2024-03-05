SeeYouSpaceCowboy Releases Double Music Video For Vastly Different Singles Ahead of New Album 'Coup De Grace'

SeeYouSpaceCowboy has released two drastically different singles ahead of their upcoming album Coup De Grace, which is due out on April 19 via Pure Noise Records. "Respite For A Tragic Tale (ft. iRis.EXE)," a smooth piano ballad, and "Silhouettes In Motion," a chaotic post-hardcore track with dance-punk influences, arrived alongside a cinematic double music video that shows the band traipsing around a vintage jazz club. The LP, recorded with Matt Squire at Mixwave Studios in Bethesda, Maryland, also includes features from Nothing, Nowhere, Kim Dracula and Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox.

"This album was a chance for us to refine some of the melodic elements we had recently introduced to the band while also playing around with all things and bringing back reinvented version of past parts of our identity," frontwoman Connie Sgarbossa said. "The hope is that we made something that mixes the innate emotion of post-hardcore with the cathartic essence of dancing and allure of cabaret/burlesque in a package reflecting the tale of a city on fire and it’s all to tragic individuals and their indulgence and woes." Sgarbossa spoke to Q about the upcoming record earlier this year. "We really just wanted to play around with everything that we could," she said. "The worst thing you could do is make an album that sounds the same."

At the time, she was nursing her broken arm she sustained at a hardcore show in her native San Diego. "I was just moshing and I ended up smacking someone," she said. "Their skull was thicker than my forearm." The vocalist refused to let it stop her from performing at Poison the Well's reunion show in Anaheim the following night. "The doctor told me not to (go on tour), but I've just been going full speed ahead regardless," Sgarbossa said.

The vocalist also spoke about her past struggles with addiction, which fueled the writing process for SeeYouSpaceCowboy's previous albums. "The record started as a visual idea," Sgarbossa said in a press release, "When it came to lyrics, I didn’t know what the fuck to write at first. I’m not a drug addict junkie anymore, so I'm not going to write another album like The Romance Of Affliction – I can't, and I don't want to. "So my mind wandered to things that I love, like Frank Miller's Sin City graphic novels, where there are all these stories interlaced within a city. That led me to think about noir and neo-noir, and then pulp comics and novels from the ’40s and ’50s, which started to make it all come together lyrically and thematically, where each different song can be a different tale of the city." SeeYouSpaceCowboy will tour the U.S. this spring with support from Better Lovers, Foreign Hands and Greyhaven. The band will also perform at the Sound and Fury Festival in Los Angeles this July.

Check out the tracklist for Coup De Grace below: Allow Us To Set The Scene Subtle Whispers To Take Your Breath Away And The Two Slipped Into Shadows Red Wine And Discontent Lubricant Like Kerosene (ft. Kim Dracula) Respite For A Tragic Tale (ft. iRis.EXE) Silhouettes In Motion To The Dance Floor For Shelter (ft. Courtney Laplante) Rhythm And Rapture (ft. nothing,nowhere.) Sister With A Gun Chewing The Scenery Curtain Call

