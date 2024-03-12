The Early November Debuts New Single 'What We Earn' Ahead of Upcoming Self-Titled LP and U.S. Tour

The Early November is back with their new track "What We Earn" off their upcoming self-titled album, which is due out on June 14 via Pure Noise Records. The mid-paced post-hardcore song came alongside a POV music video that shows a mysterious man in a white suit destroying a wide array of household electronics. "'What We Earn was the first song written for the album, and probably the most intense as well," frontman Ace Enders said in a press release. "It’s about the realization that the glass ceiling over our heads is supported by the walls we build throughout our lives."

Fans can also stream the band's other recent track "About Me," which came out last October. The Early November will support the new LP via an upcoming U.S. tour featuring support from Spitalfield, Hellogoodbye, Hit The Lights, and Cliffdiver. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, March 12. They'll be available to the general public on Friday, March 15. Enders and drummer Jeff Kummer recorded the upcoming album at the frontman's home studio in Ocean City, New Jersey. "There have been so many highs and lows throughout the career of this band," the percussionist said. "But it got very dark. And a lot of this record is coming out of that, but we’re still here with a collection of brand new songs and it feels right. I feel more connected to where Ace’s mind is with this record than I ever have before." The frontman provided more details: "The initial spark of this record was frustration," he said. "Although we are growing in many ways and it’s a beautiful thing to be able to do what we do, it was born out of feeling like you’re doing the same thing over and over again, and out of this 'I don’t care' mentality. Not 'I don’t care about the world,' but really digging deep artistically and having the view that if this is it, then I want The Early November to finally have the album that’s good enough to be the self-titled album."

The Early November hails from Hammonton, New Jersey, about halfway between Atlantic City and Philadelphia. They spent much of their early career with the iconic defunct Drive-Thru Records label, whose roster also acts like New Found Glory, You Me at Six and Dashboard Confessional. Following the success of their debut EP For All of This in 2002, The Early November released their debut LP The Room's Too Cold the following year. Three years later, they put out a triple disc concept album called The Mother, the Mechanic, and the Path. Following another break, the group signed to Rise Records and released a comeback album titled In Currents. The band's 2022 20th anniversary Twenty was their first with Pure Noise Records.

Check out the tracklist for the upcoming self-titled LP below: The Empress The Magician About Me What We Earn We Hang On The Fool Tired Of Lying The Dirtiest Things The High Priestess It Will Always Be

And here's a full list of the upcoming tour dates: 6/22 – New York, NY @ LPR 6/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA 6/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room 6/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse 6/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter 6/29 – Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy 6/30 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge 7/2 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater 7/3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall 7/5 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent 7/6 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory 7/7 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theatre 7/9 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It 7/10 – Dallas, TX @ Trees 7/12 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham 7/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade 7/14 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl 7/16 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club 7/17 – Washington, DC @ Union Stag 7/18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes 7/19 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair