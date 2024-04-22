Friendship Never Ends – Spice Girls Reunite for Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Bash

David Beckham has sent social media into a tailspin as he captured a Spice Girls reunion via video post on his Instagram account. In the short clip all five sing along to their 1998 hit "Stop" during his wife Victoria's 50th birthday celebrations. See the post below.

Article continues below advertisement

Beckham uploaded the selfie video showing Victoria, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chishom, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown and him looking quite happy as he lip-synced along. The event, held at the private members club Oswald's in London, attracted a multitude of celebs, including Tom Cruise, Gordon Ramsey and Eva Longoria. Naturally, what everyone wanted to know was: is this the first step to the long-rumored reunion tour? So far 2024 has certainly been a celebratory year for the group. On Jan. 11, the Royal Mail issued a commemorative set of stamps in no less than 31 configurations, including several limited edition packs. The top-tier item, a Miniature Sheet with unique, platinum-layered stamps, retails for £199.99.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Royal Mail The stamps capture the group in a variety of scenarios and performances.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

The girls became only the sixth music group to be featured on a Royal Mail stamp issue, with the Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016, Queen in 2020, the Rolling Stones in 2022 and Iron Maiden in 2023. In March, they shared their first group get-together with a 1994 throwback video posted on X (formerly Twitter). Paired with the studio recording of "Wannabe," the girls are seen here in their earliest stages, two years before they would collectively become a full-blown pop music powerhouse. See the clip below.

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girls auditions! 🎉 What started back in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey, way beyond anything we could have ever imagined. Thank you to our fans for your support from day one 💖 #FriendshipNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/5evl3H2fvQ — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) March 4, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Their 1996 debut single "Wannabe" sailed to the top of the charts in 37 countries, and from that point on, the group was nigh inescapable, with their momentum only beginning to flag with the departure of Halliwell in 1998. In 2000, the girls entered into an "extended hiatus" and have sporadically reformed – sometimes minus Victoria Beckham – for special reunion tours and events, including the closing ceremonies of the 2012 Olympics in London.

Source: ℗ © BMG Rights Management, Concord Music Publishing LLC, Peermusic Publishing, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group/The Olympics/YouTube Spice Girls Reunion at London 2012 Olympics | Music Monday

Article continues below advertisement

Speculation is now rife that all five members will reunite for a lucrative tour this year. According to a story in The Guardian, Brown reposted David Beckham's video to her Instagram Stories with the hashtag "tourdatescomingsoon" and had previously mentioned in a March 25 interview on Today that "the Spice Girls were working on something 'very good together' – though she did not confirm rumors of a tour at the time."

Powered by RedCircle