SZA Announces Upcoming Collaboration with Paramore: 'It's in the Works'

A collaboration between SZA and Paramore is on the way. The R&B singer confirmed the long-anticipated project during a recent interview. "Soon, soon! It’s in the works," she said in a rapid fire Q&A session posted to Apple Music's TikTok account.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The R&B singer said Paramore and other pop punk bands were a big influence on her Grammy-nominated LP 'SOS.'

SZA also noted that her favorite song to perform live at the moment is the pop-punk tinged track "F2F" off her Grammy-nominated album SOS. The singer is also set to perform at the ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 4. She named Paramore and other rock acts like Green Day, Blink-182 and Good Charlotte as important on the record during an interview with Alternative Press from last February. "I was hella moved by that in elementary and middle school," she said. "It made me feel so many things. I was like, 'I don’t know why I’m in my room with the lights off crying, but that’s how I’m gonna spend my day.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Hayley Williams spoke about wanting to collaborate with SZA during an August interview for the Black People Love Paramore podcast. "SZA has, for about six years now, been the one," the frontwoman said. "I’m sending the text weekly at this point… I love her voice." Williams added that she doesn't often get approached about collaborations she's genuinely interested in pursuing. "I was saying recently to someone, because we grew up in the scene we grew up in, I rarely get asked to do features for things that I feel like really get down to my core," she said. "So I’m still keeping my eye out for whether that be new artists, or maybe it’s older, established artists – but probably people who do groovier shit; something that I can sink down into a little bit, instead of having to just be, I guess, the 'Misery Business' version of myself."

Article continues below advertisement

SZA appears to have an easier time with lining up desirable collaborations. She also told Alternative Press about her collaborating with Phoebe Bridgers on the track "Ghost in the Machine." "I didn’t think that [Bridgers] would come to the studio, let alone actually get on the song, so I was shocked," the singer said. "She was so f***ing nice, and we had the best time – she’s hilarious. I had no idea she was that funny."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams said she's been trying to get SZA into the studio for six years.

Her Apple News interview came out around the same time Paramore released its new cover of the Talking Heads' iconic track "Burning Down the House." The song will be part of a new tribute album from A24 featuring 16 different artists. They will each cover a track performed by the Talking Heads for their 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense. Paramore will also be releasing a music video for the track, which the brand previewed earlier this month. In the clip, Williams can be seen opening a package that appears to contain David Byrne's iconic oversized blazer. She then picks up a Talking Heads cassette. "I've got a tape I'd like to play you," Williams says to her two fellow band members, who are standing by with their instruments in an adjacent studio.