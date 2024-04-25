Takeoff to Posthumously Appear on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures 2'

Takeoff will be posthumously featured on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's upcoming ¥$ album Vultures 2. Rolling Stone reports that one of the "highlight tracks" on the record, tentatively entitled "Let Me Chill Out," will feature Rich the Kid, NBA YoungBoy, and a verse from the late Migos rapper, who was shot and killed outside a Texas bowling alley in 2022.

Kanye previously collaborated with Migos on "We Did It Kid," a track from the Donda 2 album that Kanye released via his Stem Player device and streaming platform in 2022. "Shout-out to Ye," Takeoff told Billboard in one of his final interviews in October 2022. "You hear me, y'all stop f--king with my boy.” Since his death, Takeoff has also appeared posthumously on the tracks "Patty Cake" and "Back Where It Begins" off of his uncle and Migos groupmate Quavo's 2023 solo album Rocket Power, which Quavo dedicated to his late nephew. Quavo has said that he wants to keep Takeoff's unreleased music "very, very sacred ... Knowing him, he'd want his s--t right."

MAY 3RD — CONFIRMED 🚨 pic.twitter.com/mA1ncmaxPm — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 22, 2024

During an interview with Justin Laboy on The Download over the weekend, Kanye revealed that Vultures 2, the sequel to February's Vultures 1 and the second installment of a planned trilogy of ¥$ albums, will be out next week. "It's coming out May 3," he said. Vultures 2 was previously set to arrive in March, but Kanye postponed the release and canceled some scheduled listening parties for the album because he and Ty Dolla $ign were still "in the lab." Vultures 1 was similarly pushed back several times. Vultures 3 was originally supposed to come out on April 5, which obviously didn't happen. Kanye has said that he may only sell Vultures 2 on his Yeezy website instead of releasing it on streaming platforms. Vultures 1 was briefly removed from Apple Music following a dispute with its distributor. Vultures 2 is also rumored to include the tracks "Promotion" featuring Future and "Field Trip" featuring Lil Durk, Playboi Carti, and Kodak Black.

Source: MEGA 'Vultures 2' is supposedly coming out on May 3.

Despite its messy rollout — and disputes with Ozzy Osbourne and the estate of Donna Summer over uncleared samples — Vultures 1 debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart and spawned the No. 1 single "Carnival" upon its release in February. The album featured guest appearances from YG, Playboi Carti, Kanye's daughter North West, and more. Kanye recently waded into the ongoing beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake by hopping on a remix of "Like That," K.Dot's Drake/J. Cole diss track. "Y'all so out of sight, out of mind / I can't even think of a Drake line / Play J. Cole, get the p---y dry," Kanye rapped. The animosity between Kanye and Drake dates back to over a decade ago. In 2018, they memorably feuded over the beat that Kanye ended up using for his song "Lift Yourself."

