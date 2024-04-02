Kanye West Cancels U.S. Album Listening Parties After Missing 'Vultures 2' Release Date

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have canceled several upcoming arena listening parties across the U.S. Fans were supposed to experience Vultures 1 and 2 in their entirety at the shows, but the second album still hasn't surfaced after the artists missed the planned release date last month. A rep for West confirmed to Variety that the shows Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Charlotte and Washington, D.C, will not be happening. They were called off just days after they were announced. "We regret to report that due to the time constraints for Ye and Ty Dolla $ign to curate production and meet logistic requirements, the upcoming dates for the VULTURES 1&2 listening experience will need to be revisited," the Amalie Arena in Tampa said in a Facebook post.

Source: MEGA The cancellations came after Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's similar show at the Rolling Loud Festival received mixed reviews.

The change in plans came after the duo's listening party at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles received mixed reviews. Fans didn't realize that West and Ty Dolla $ign wouldn't be performing vocals during the standalone spectacle the night before the rest of the event was set to begin. But some believe the pair was engaging in some next level trolling. West and Ty Dolla $ign defended the performance during an appearance on the Friday, March 15 interview with Big Boy TV. "It’s still better than other people's shows that have a mic," Ty Dolla $ign said. "What I've noticed a while ago is that there could be a band on a festival and they go up there and kill it, and there's a DJ that just goes out there solo, never grabs a mic, they pay him way more, you know what I mean? You can still do it without grabbing a mic." West added that the show was "just a way to bring people into a different experience."

The controversial show came after Vultures 1 spent two weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. That was the first time West had spent more than a week at the top of the chart since his 2011 Watch The Throne collaborative album with Jay-Z.

Source: MEGA The upcoming record 'Vultures 2' was set to drop last month, but never arrived.

The new album's success surprised many due to West's years-long string of antisemitic comments that preceded it. Kanye threatened to go "death con three" on Jewish people in an October 2022 tweet. He also said he "loves" Hitler and Nazis during an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that December. The musician has apologized for these remarks on several occasions, but many Jewish people believe that he's continued to engage in antisemitic behavior. Kanye often wears merch from the black metal band Burzum. The group's frontman Varg Vikernes is a proud antisemite who's often described as a neo-Nazi. The lyrics on the track "Vultures" have also been widely panned as offensive. "How am I antisemitic?" Kanye raps. "I just f---ed a Jewish b--ch."

Source: MEGA West's daughter North will soon be releasing her own album called 'Elementary School Dropout.'

North West, the rapper's eldest daughter with reality TV star Kim Kardashian, announced her upcoming album Elementary School Dropout during a Vultures 1 listening party last month. "Hi, it's Northie, and I've been working on an album," she told the cheering crowd as her father looked on from nearby.

