Taylor Swift Releases ‘Eras Tour’ Teaser – Here’s How to Watch

Taylor Swift is making an exclusive clip available on Apple's App Store in the Today's App tab for "Cardigan" ahead of Disney+'s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version). You can watch the 60-second snippet here.

While it's perhaps no coincidence the teaser is being released on March 13 - that being Swift's favorite number - the clip is a taste of an extended version of the theatrical/on-demand version of Swift's Eras tour concert film, first released last October. For this iteration, Swift has included bonus content of five songs, including folklore's "Cardigan" and four other acoustic numbers.

In conjunction with the Disney-owned ABC network, Good Morning America has been the go-to outlet for the acoustic reveals. Besides "Cardigan", "Maroon" from 2022's Midnights and 2019's Lover track "Death By a Thousand Cuts" have been the latest dropped tunes. All were filmed at her runs of shows last August at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Swift has had one heck of a year (and a half). Since releasing Midnights, she has broke records for ticket sales and album and digital streaming numbers, as well as topping the charts on both sides of the Atlantic and a slam dunk fourth Album of the Year at the Grammys (for Midnights). Additionally, there was the bombshell announcement onstage of her forthcoming April 19 release The Tortured Poets Department, and President Joe Biden defending her honor after deep-fake, sexually explicit AI-generated images of Swift appeared on X (formerly Twitter).

As she kicked off the second leg of her Eras tour in the Pacific, which will cross back to Europe and end in North America in November, Swift has also had to cope with the global media's never-ending advance regarding her relationship with Kansas City Chief's tight end Travis Kelce. While the two have had moments of PDA (most notably on the field after the Chief's Super Bowl win), her immediate future is now fully occupied by live performances and The Tortured Poets Department release.

On its theatrical release the Eras tour film pulled in $261.6 million across the globe, surpassing Michael Jackson's 2009 This Is It at $261.2 million. Swift's tally was increased by its opening on December 31 in China with a total of $8.7 million in ticket sales. The extended cut premieres on Disney+ March 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.

