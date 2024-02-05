Taylor Swift Smashes Grammy Records With Fourth Album of the Year Win

Topping off a momentous year, in which the star broke records at the box-office and beyond, Taylor Swift’s Midnights won album of the year at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 4. Swift has now won Album of the Year four times over the course of her career, more than any other artist in Grammy history. Frank Sinatra, Steve Wonder and Paul Simon each won three.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Swift thanked producer Jack Antonoff, whom she called 'one of my best friends...and a once in a generation producer.'

As she accepted her trophy from surprise presenter Celine Dion, the chart-topping pop star thanked producer Jack Antonoff, next to her onstage, calling him "one of my best friends who is not only one of my best friends, but also a once in a generation producer." She also acknowledged fellow nominee Lana Del Rey, onstage with her, saying: "I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have, if it weren't for the work that she's done. I think she's a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now. I'm so lucky to know you and to be your friend.

Article continues below advertisement

"I would love to tell you that this is the best moment of my life," she continued, "but I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I'm shotlisting a music video, or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band, or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show. The award is the work. "All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too, and all I want to do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much." Midnights also received an award for Best Pop Vocal Album, during which Swift dramatically revealed a release date for her new album Tortured Poets Department, out in April. Swift's single “Anti-Hero” was also nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year after it spent substantial time on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Swift revealed the upcoming release of a new album earlier in the ceremony.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

Another Midnights track, “Karma,” a collaboration with the New York rapper Ice Spice, was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Swift has now won 14 Grammy awards so far. She received the Album of the Year honor for Fearless in 2010, 1989 in 2016 and Folklore in 2021. The pop star had a particularly big year in 2023. She was named Time’s Person of the Year and smashed revenue records with her Eras Tour and its related concert film. Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, was not able to join her at the ceremony tonight. He had to prepare for the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11. Swift’s presence at Kelce’s games has been a huge boon to the NFL. She will likely be a key focus of the broadcast during the game next weekend.

Other nominees in the Album of the Year category were Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation, Janelle Monáe’s The Age of Pleasure, Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts, Boygenius’ The Record, SZA’s SOS and Jon Batiste’s World Music Radio.