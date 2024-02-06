Taylor Swift Reveals Tracklist for 'The Tortured Poets Department'

As announced by Taylor Swift at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, her latest album The Tortured Poets Department will drop on April 19. On Feb. 5 Team Swift released the tracklist via an image from the reverse side of the vinyl release.

While the song titles don't reveal much about content, the inclusion of two collaborations are raising interest. "Fortnight," featuring American rapper and singer Post Malone, is the album lead-off. Although the word may be a mystery to many in the U.S., according to British parlance, fortnight means "two weeks" and how this plays into any former/current Swift relationship will be heard at a later date. Another collaboration "Florida!!!" will feature Florence + The Machine, but again it's unknown how the context of the U.S. state and the band figures into the song's lyrics. However, one user had this to say on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter): "All y’all Florida haters out there but we have a whole Taylor Swift song named after us now!" Speculation for this may center around Swift's former partner of six years Joe Alwyn, and the Eras Tour show in Tampa, Florida in April 2023, when it became public that the two had split.

Swift also used the occasion to publicly profess some form of emotional attachment to the album with the following: "And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch-black ink / All's fair in love and poetry... Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department."

The Tortured Poets Department will be released as Swift begins the second leg of her Eras Tour. Her bombshell announcement after winning the Best Pop Vocal Album award at the Grammys has already resulted in the Collector's Edition Deluxe CD of the new release selling out in the U.S. See the tracklist below as segmented for the 2LP vinyl version. Note: "lolm" denotes "Love of My Life" Side A Fortnight (feat. Post Malone) The Tortured Poets Department My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys Down Bad Side B So Long, London But Daddy I Love Him Fresh Out the Slammer Florida!!! (feat. Florence + the Machine) Side C Guilty as Sin? Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) loml Side D I Can Do It With a Broken Heart The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived The Alchemy Clara Bow Bonus Track: The Manuscript