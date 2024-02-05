Celine Dion Makes Surprise Grammys Appearance as Album of the Year Presenter

Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys to present the Album of the Year Award to Taylor Swift. The appearance came amid the singer's ongoing battle with stiff person syndrome, which has slowed down her career significantly. "Thank you all. I love you right back," she said to the crowd of cheering musicians. "When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart."

Dion, who has won five Grammys herself, stressed the importance of the annual award show. "Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world," she said. "It gives me great joy to present a Grammy award that two legends, Diana Ross and Sting, presented to me 27 years ago." Swift then accepted the award for her 2022 album Midnights. She's now won more Album of the Year Awards than any other artist in Grammys history.

Dion's comments about not taking the Grammys for granted came shortly after Jay-Z knocked the Recording Academy for never giving his wife Beyoncé an Album of Year Award, even though she's won more Grammys than any other artist in history. "I tell the truth," the rapper told the other artists gathered at the Crypto.com Arena. "Some of you are gonna go home tonight and feel like you've been robbed," he added. "Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don't belong in the category." Dion recently announced that she'll be making a documentary about her career and health struggles called I Am: Celine Dion. The film was picked up by Amazon MGM, which will release it on the Prime streaming service.

The project from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor was recorded over the course of more than a year. It includes candid peeks into Dion's touring wardrobe and time in the recording studio. The Canadian pop star's team announced the upcoming project in a series of social media posts on Tuesday, Jan. 30. "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," Dion said in a statement. "As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."