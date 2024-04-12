Taylor Swift's Music Returns to TikTok Just in Time for Her New Album

Taylor Swift's music is back on TikTok — just in time for the release of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is set to come out next week.

Swift's catalog was among the thousands of songs that Universal Music Group pulled from TikTok in February amid their ongoing battle over a new licensing agreement with the popular app.

"TikTok proposed paying our artists and songwriters at a rate that is a fraction of the rate that similarly situated major social platforms pay," UMG claimed in an open letter. "Ultimately TikTok is trying to build a music-based business, without paying fair value for the music."

In response, TikTok said, "It is sad and disappointing that Universal Music Group has put their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters. Despite Universal’s false narrative and rhetoric, the fact is they have chosen to walk away from the powerful support of a platform with well over a billion users that serves as a free promotional and discovery vehicle for their talent."

UMG continued to turn up the heat by removing songs that featured contributions from songwriters signed to their Universal Music Publishing Group arm. Another major publishing group, the National Music Publishers Association, also decided not to renew its license with TikTok when it expires at the end of April.