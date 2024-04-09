Taylor Swift Teases 'Tortured Poets' Lyrics on Her Instagram Stories During Solar Eclipse

Taylor Swift wanted Swift Nation to know she hadn't forgotten about us, even as the moon passed in front of the sun on April 8.
From a post on her Instagram Stories, Swift put forth a short clip as words from what we guess will be one of the album's songs, were typed out, presumably written a while ago:
"Crowd goes wild at her fingertips / Half moonshine / Full eclipse"
The Tortured Poets Department is scheduled to drop on April 19, and comes hot on the heels of her record-breaking fourth win for Album of the Year at this year's Grammy Awards. Her surprise announcement at the podium – an album two years in the making, she claimed – has her giving us not one but four versions of said album -- or variants, as the official lingo would have it -- all of which will be released next Friday.
Each variant contains 16 tracks with two collaborations ("Fortnight" with Post Malone and "Florida!!!" with Florence + the Machine) as well as a bonus song, which gives each variant its release name. Hence the running order is: The Manuscript, The Bolter, The Albatross and The Black Dog.
There's still, of course, a big question mark concerning the context of the songs. Swift has placed lyric snippets on the back cover of each variant, providing what little insight she might want us to have prior to release.
The Manuscript - "I Love You, It's Ruining My Life"
The Bolter - "You Don't Get To Tell Me About Sad"
The Albatross - "Am I Allowed To Cry?"
The Black Dog - "Old Habits Die Screaming"
Following the album’s release, Swift will jump back into her career-spanning Eras Tour beginning May 9 in Paris, France with eight shows at Wembley Stadium (three in June, five in August, ending with the final date on Aug. 20). Paramore will be the support for European, UK and Ireland shows.
From there, Swift hops back to North America, with nine shows in three cities in the U.S. and nine dates in two cities in Canada ending Dec. 8. Gracie Abrams will support for these shows.