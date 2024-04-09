Taylor Swift Teases 'Tortured Poets' Lyrics on Her Instagram Stories During Solar Eclipse

Taylor Swift wanted Swift Nation to know she hadn't forgotten about us, even as the moon passed in front of the sun on April 8.

From a post on her Instagram Stories, Swift put forth a short clip as words from what we guess will be one of the album's songs, were typed out, presumably written a while ago:

"Crowd goes wild at her fingertips / Half moonshine / Full eclipse"

The Tortured Poets Department is scheduled to drop on April 19, and comes hot on the heels of her record-breaking fourth win for Album of the Year at this year's Grammy Awards. Her surprise announcement at the podium – an album two years in the making, she claimed – has her giving us not one but four versions of said album -- or variants, as the official lingo would have it -- all of which will be released next Friday.

Each variant contains 16 tracks with two collaborations ("Fortnight" with Post Malone and "Florida!!!" with Florence + the Machine) as well as a bonus song, which gives each variant its release name. Hence the running order is: The Manuscript, The Bolter, The Albatross and The Black Dog.