Black Flag to Headline This Is Hardcore 2024 in Philadelphia Alongside E Town Concrete and Cold as Life

Black Flag, Cold as Life and E Town Concrete will headline the This Is Hardcore festival in Philadelphia this summer. Bayway, Creeping Death and Outta Pocket were also announced as part of the lineup in a social media post on Monday, April 15 alongside Sunami, Palehorse and Wisdom in Chains. The three day event will take place at two different venues between Aug. 2 and 4. The Friday show will happen at Underground Arts while the Saturday and Sunday events are scheduled for the Franklin Music Hall. Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, April 19.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The event will happen at two venues in Philadelphia between Aug. 2 and 4.

This Is Hardcore was first held in 2005. The lineup for last year's edition of the event included Bane, Gorilla Biscuits, Vein.fm and Deadguy. The event's founder Joe "Hardcore" McKay has been hosting it annually ever since. He's an integral part of the Philadelphia music scene who also regularly organizes smaller shows in and around the city. News of Black Flag's inclusion in this year's This Is Hardcore lineup broke on Sunday, April 14 after the band added the Aug. 4 date to its website. Black Flag was one of the earliest hardcore bands. The group formed in Hermosa Beach, California, in 1976 and put out several beloved EPs ahead of its debut studio album Damaged in 1981.

Article continues below advertisement

Founding guitarist Greg Ginn is the only original member in this version of the group's current lineup. Street skateboarding pioneer Mike Vallely has been Black Flag's vocalist for more than a decade, but hasn't appeared on any of the band's studio albums. The group's latest LP What The… dropped in 2013. It featured vocals from Black Flag's second frontman Ron Reyes. He preceded Henry Rollins, who appeared on all of the band's other LPs before beginning his acting career. Former members of the band include frontman Keith Morris, who went on to form another seminal SoCal hardcore band called Circle Jerks in 1980. He and the other former Black Flag members Chuck Dukowski, Bill Stevenson and Dez Cadena have also toured as an offshoot of the band known simply as "Flag." The group also includes Descendents member Stephen Egerton.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Black Flag has been fronted by skateboarding legend Mike Vallely since 2013, but he hasn't appeared on any of the group's studio albums.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

There was lots of negativity in the r/Hardcore subreddit when commenters found out Ginn's version of the band would be headlining This Is Hardcore. "It's a tribute band at this point, who pays to see these guys?" one person said. "BF has always been Ginn’s band, but I agree it needs to get hung up," a different user replied. Ginn's version of the band will also play the Punk in the Park festival outside of San Francisco on May 4 and the No Values event in Pomona on June 8. The latter festival shared a name with the Black Flag track "No Values," which first appeared on their 1980 EP Jealous Again.

Source: MEGA Greg Ginn is the only original member in the lineup that will play This Is Hardcore.

Article continues below advertisement

E Town Concrete is a rap-influenced hardcore group named for their hometown of Elizabeth, New Jersey. Bayway is named after an oil refinery in nearby Linden. Cold as Life is a beatdown band from Detroit defined by its lyrics about street life.

Powered by RedCircle