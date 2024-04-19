Documentaries on Avicii, Liza Minnelli, Genesis P-Orridge and Montreux Jazz Festival Headed for Tribeca Festival

The Tribeca Festival -- formerly known as the Tribeca Film Festival -- has always been a vital launching pad for music documentaries, with docs on Milli Vanilli, Alicia Keys, Biz Markie, the Indigo Girls and Gloria Gaynor all having premiered just last year alone. This year will be no different, as the New York festival announced an impressive and diverse slate of docs on April 17, with films featuring Avicii, Genesis P-Orridge, Linda Perry, Liza Minnelli and the Montreux Jazz Festival all scheduled to screen when Tribeca kicks off from June 5-16. Check out some of the more exciting Tribeca world premieres below, with festival descriptions.

Source: Tribeca Festival 'Avicii -- I'm Tim' looks to shine a light on an early life of the late Swedish DJ.

Avicii – I’m Tim (directed by Henrik Burman): "Before there was Avicii, there was just Tim. For the first time through his own words, witness the journey of a shy but prodigious musical talent who would soon become one of the defining artists of his generation." Linda Perry: Let It Die Here (directed by Don Hardy): "Award-winning filmmaker Don Hardy explores the life of pioneering songwriter and producer Linda Perry in this intimate and revealing journey. It’s a story of the strength and resilience of a gifted artist, daughter and mother who is finally able to embark on a search to find her own voice." S/He Is Still Her/e – The Official Genesis P-Orridge Doc (directed by David Charles Rodrigues): "An introduction, conversation and perhaps goodbye to Genesis P-Orridge, who left an astounding and provocative legacy on the worlds of music, art, performance, religion and the occult. A larger-than-life personality that must be experienced to be grasped, Genesis opens up portals to a way of living that transforms and transcends."

Source: Tribeca Festival 'Desire: The Carl Craig Store' premieres at Tribeca in June.

LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story (directed by Bruce David Klein): "Rich with archival gems and Liza Minnelli’s own point of view, Bruce David Klein’s luminous documentary celebrates a young entertainer full of boundless raw talent and the deep, creative relationships with her mentors and influences." Desire: The Carl Craig Story (directed by Jean-Cosme Delaloye): "At once a portrait of techno producer Carl Craig and a love letter to his city of Detroit, Desire: The Carl Craig Story lays out the vast backdrop of artists and venues who played a part in the rise of Craig’s massive, genre-defying career." Rebel Country (directed by Francis Whately): "Country music is changing — or maybe it’s returning to its roots. This musical documentary traces the troubled history and inclusive future of the genre with performances from today’s most talented iconoclasts, including Blanco Brown, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and BRELAND."

Source: Tribeca Festival Bruce David Klein's new documentary promises a deep dive into Liza Minnelli's archives.

They All Came Out to Montreux (directed by Oliver Murray): "Utilizing a wealth of archival footage featuring Prince, Aretha Franklin, Miles Davis and more, They All Came Out to Montreux is an affectionate story about how Claude Nobs turned his Swiss town into the home for one of the world’s biggest jazz festivals." 1-800-ON-HER-OWN (directed by Dana Flor): "Ani DiFranco was an unmistakable talent that shook the ‘90s alternative music scene. In this vulnerable look at her life today, she struggles to balance artistry with the demands of family." It Was All a Dream (directed by Dream Hampton): "From the personal archives of journalist and filmmaker Dream Hampton, this visual ode to the golden era of hip-hop provides intimate access to some of rap’s greatest minds, including Dream herself."

