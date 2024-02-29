Twenty One Pilots Releases Ominous Video for Single 'Overcompensate' From New Album 'Clancy,' Due Out May 17

Twenty One Pilots debuted their new single "Overcompensate" alongside a cinematic music video on Thursday, Feb. 29. The premiere came just hours after the band announced that their upcoming LP Clancy will come out on May 17 via Fueled by Ramen. The new song from the eclectic Ohio duo is a whirring, ominous electronic track featuring organic drums and skillful rapping from frontman Tyler Joseph. A crowd can be seen gathering in a red-hued theater as he and percussionist Josh Dun perform the new track. The pair then explains an important plan to the band of followers.

Clancy will be a concept album that takes place in a fantastical dystopian realm. It appears to be a continuation of the narrative explored on the band's past records. Twenty One Pilots released an elaborate video explaining the backstory story on Tuesday, Feb. 22. "Next week, a new chapter begins," the band wrote. "But today, we take a look back on how we got here." The clip also includes narration from Joseph: "I am trapped, stuck in a cycle I have never been able to break," he says. "I want to believe this is the last time, but I don’t know for sure." The story is centered on a character named Clancy who hails from the mythical city Dema, which is located on a continent called Trench. The narrative is about him fighting a powerful nefarious religious leader who's known as Nico or Blurryface. "I am returning to Trench," Joseph says at the end of the video after donning a new balaclava. "I am Clancy."

Next week, a new chapter begins.

But today, we take a look back on how we got here. pic.twitter.com/b4E4jT4gEC — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) February 22, 2024

This will be the band's first full-length studio LP since 2021's Scaled and Icy, which made it to No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The duo broke out with their third studio album Vessel in 2013. It was their first with the Fueled by Ramen, which has also launched other other successful acts like Paramore and Panic! at the Disco. They followed that up with Blurryface in 2015, which made it to No. 1 of the Billboard 200.

The group's drummer Josh Dun did an interview with Q all the way back in 2013 while they were on tour with Fall Out Boy. The artist was asked what motivates him to make music. "It makes the girls happy, and by 'girls,' I mean 'girl,' and by 'girl' I mean 'woman,' and by 'woman,' I mean 'my mom,'" he said. The drummer was also asked where he thought he would be in 10 years. "I imagine myself in a room with somebody interviewing me asking 'where were you ten years ago?,'" he said. "I will think back to this very moment, right now… on a couch in my dressing room listening to Fall Out Boy play some songs."

Check out the tracklist for Clancy below: Overcompensate Next Semester Backslide Midwest Indigo Routines In The Night Vignette The Craving (Jenna’s Version) Lavish Navigating Snap Back Oldies Station At The Risk Of Feeling Dumb Paladin Strait

