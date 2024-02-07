Vampire Weekend Bring Teaser Music Clip to Instagram - Watch Here

Vampire Weekend has taken to Instagram for a cryptic clip, showcasing a short instrumental with the copy "OGWAUteaser1.mp4." Have a listen below.

The band – Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio and Chris Tomson – have been making noise about a forthcoming release for the past few months. Only last month did they reveal that they have finished their follow-up to 2019's Grammy-winning Father of the Bride.

Tomson remarked in the band's newsletter from last July (via NME) that the new album was inspired when frontperson Koenig "took a raga singing lesson with Terry Riley in rural Japan and wrote what he considers to be 7 of his all-time top 10 best songs."

If you're not familiar with Riley, he is known as one of the inspirations for Pete Townshend's epic anthem "Baba O'Riley." However, it's his legacy work as a pioneer in electronic music and his long-lasting association with the Kronos Quartet that he is most aligned with, and is currently performing and teaching (at the age of 88) as an Indian raga vocalist and pianist.

And for anyone with curiosity about the symbols shown in the band's Instagram Stories, the first "moana" is a call to adventure, new life and growth while the second "capricorn" is a fearless, untamed spirit.