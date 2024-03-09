Vampire Weekend Get Discursive With 'Vampire Campfire' Podcast

Indie rock band Vampire Weekend is gearing up to release a new album, so earlier this week its members did what most musicians would do to stir up excitement among the fanbase: they sat around a firepit and created a lo-fi style podcast to talk about their unsuccessful attempts to kickstart "the 4th wave of ska." But don't take our word for it. Watch the first episode below.

The trio – Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio and Chris Tomson – ostensibly staged this conversational clip (directed by Tom Mull ) to discuss the band's upcoming fifth album, Only God Was Above Us, scheduled to drop April 5. This will be their first new material since 2019's Grammy-winning Father of the Bride .

In the video/podcast, Koenig, Baio and Thomson ruse laconic on several topics, including OGWAU, starting by mentioning the two songs that have already been released, "Capricorn" and "Gen-X Cops."

"We're in this weird zone right now," Koenig points out. "Where we announced the album, I think the art tells a story, the video tells a story and of course, the songs tell a story. But this is the modern world. You gotta create content. You gotta do press. And I found that in the past, people start asking about your influences or what the album's about –"

"You could say something impressionistic," Tomson interjects. "And that ends up setting a narrative or tone that is more serious than one might have intended."

"Exactly," Koening responds.

A few minutes later, Koenig pulls out his phone and recites a glorious stream-of-conscious piece of poetry that lists his "influences," among them "whirling dervishes," "mistaken memories of medieval Manhattan," "New Wave hot dogs," and each member of the Wu-Tang Clan.