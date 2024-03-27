Q Magazine
Willie Nelson to Headline Annual 4th of July Picnic With Bob Dylan and Robert Plant

'I am thrilled to bring the 4th of July Picnic to Philadelphia for the first time in our storied history,' Nelson said.

Source: MEGA

Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Robert Plant will perform at this year's 4th of July Picnic.

Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant will celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic concert overlooking the birthplace of America.

The 4th of July Picnic at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey – right across the river from Philadelphia – will also feature performances from Alison Krauss, Maren Morris, Mavis Staples and Celisse.

Willie Nelson
Source: MEGA

"I am thrilled to bring the 4th of July Picnic to Philadelphia for the first time in our storied history," Nelson said in a press release.

"It’s an honor to host such an extraordinary lineup of talent in the birthplace of our country. We can’t wait to celebrate Independence Day with you."

The Philadelphia region is currently preparing for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. in 2026. The milestone is expected to draw tourists from across the country.

This year's 4th of July Picnic will be the 51st edition of the event. Nelson celebrated the 50th anniversary in Austin last year with Tyler Childers, Dwight Yoakam and Shakey Graves. The songwriter grew up about two hours north of there in a tiny town called Abbott.

Nelson's 152nd album The Border is due out on May 31. He released the title track earlier this month.

The country legend is 90, but doesn't seem ready to wind down his career.

Nelson recorded a guest appearance for Beyoncé's upcoming album Cowboy Carter, which is due out on Friday, March 29.

He also teamed up with Kermit the Frog earlier this month to perform the Academy Award-nominated song "Rainbow Connection."

Nelson and Dylan will also be headlining the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour this summer.

Willie Nelson
Source: MEGA

The country legend's new album 'The Border' is due out on May 31.

Check out the full tracklist for The Border below:

  1. The Border

  2. Once Upon a Yesterday

  3. What If I'm Out of My Mind

  4. When I Wrote This Song for You

  5. Kiss Me When You're Through

  6. Many a Long and Lonesome Highway

  7. Hank's Guitar

  8. Made in Texas

  9. Nobody Knows Me Like You

  10. How Much Does It Cost

Willie Nelson
Source: MEGA

He also has a feature on Beyonce's upcoming album 'Cowboy Carter.'

Here's a full list of the dates and lineups for the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour:

Friday, June 21, 2024 // Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Saturday, June 22, 2024 // PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Sunday, June 23, 2024 // Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 // Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, VA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Friday, June 28, 2024 // Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Saturday, June 29, 2024 // Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Sunday, June 30, 2024 // PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Tuesday, July 2, 2024 // Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Saturday, July 6, 2024 // Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Sunday, July 7, 2024 // Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Monday, July 29, 2024 // North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 // Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Saturday, August 3, 2024 // Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Sunday, August 4, 2024 // Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 // Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Boise, ID

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Friday, August 9, 2024 // ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Saturday, August 10, 2024 // Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Billy Strings

Brittney Spencer

Friday, September 6, 2024 // Somerset Amphitheater, Somerset, WI

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Saturday, September 7, 2024 // Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Sunday, September 8, 2024 // Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 // Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Thursday, September 12, 2024 // Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Saturday, September 14, 2024 // The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Sunday, September 15, 2024 // Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 // Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Friday, September 20, 2024 // Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

