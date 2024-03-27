Willie Nelson to Headline Annual 4th of July Picnic With Bob Dylan and Robert Plant

The 4th of July Picnic at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey – right across the river from Philadelphia – will also feature performances from Alison Krauss, Maren Morris, Mavis Staples and Celisse.

Willie Nelson , Bob Dylan and Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant will celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic concert overlooking the birthplace of America.

"I am thrilled to bring the 4th of July Picnic to Philadelphia for the first time in our storied history," Nelson said in a press release.

"It’s an honor to host such an extraordinary lineup of talent in the birthplace of our country. We can’t wait to celebrate Independence Day with you."

The Philadelphia region is currently preparing for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. in 2026. The milestone is expected to draw tourists from across the country.

This year's 4th of July Picnic will be the 51st edition of the event. Nelson celebrated the 50th anniversary in Austin last year with Tyler Childers, Dwight Yoakam and Shakey Graves. The songwriter grew up about two hours north of there in a tiny town called Abbott.