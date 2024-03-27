Willie Nelson to Headline Annual 4th of July Picnic With Bob Dylan and Robert Plant

Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant will celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic concert overlooking the birthplace of America.
The 4th of July Picnic at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey – right across the river from Philadelphia – will also feature performances from Alison Krauss, Maren Morris, Mavis Staples and Celisse.
"I am thrilled to bring the 4th of July Picnic to Philadelphia for the first time in our storied history," Nelson said in a press release.
"It’s an honor to host such an extraordinary lineup of talent in the birthplace of our country. We can’t wait to celebrate Independence Day with you."
The Philadelphia region is currently preparing for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. in 2026. The milestone is expected to draw tourists from across the country.
This year's 4th of July Picnic will be the 51st edition of the event. Nelson celebrated the 50th anniversary in Austin last year with Tyler Childers, Dwight Yoakam and Shakey Graves. The songwriter grew up about two hours north of there in a tiny town called Abbott.
Nelson's 152nd album The Border is due out on May 31. He released the title track earlier this month.
The country legend is 90, but doesn't seem ready to wind down his career.
Nelson recorded a guest appearance for Beyoncé's upcoming album Cowboy Carter, which is due out on Friday, March 29.
He also teamed up with Kermit the Frog earlier this month to perform the Academy Award-nominated song "Rainbow Connection."
Nelson and Dylan will also be headlining the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour this summer.
Check out the full tracklist for The Border below:
The Border
Once Upon a Yesterday
What If I'm Out of My Mind
When I Wrote This Song for You
Kiss Me When You're Through
Many a Long and Lonesome Highway
Hank's Guitar
Made in Texas
Nobody Knows Me Like You
How Much Does It Cost
Here's a full list of the dates and lineups for the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour:
Friday, June 21, 2024 // Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Saturday, June 22, 2024 // PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Sunday, June 23, 2024 // Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 // Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, VA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Friday, June 28, 2024 // Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Saturday, June 29, 2024 // Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Sunday, June 30, 2024 // PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Tuesday, July 2, 2024 // Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Saturday, July 6, 2024 // Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Sunday, July 7, 2024 // Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Monday, July 29, 2024 // North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Wednesday, July 31, 2024 // Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Saturday, August 3, 2024 // Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Sunday, August 4, 2024 // Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Wednesday, August 7, 2024 // Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Boise, ID
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Friday, August 9, 2024 // ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Saturday, August 10, 2024 // Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Billy Strings
Brittney Spencer
Friday, September 6, 2024 // Somerset Amphitheater, Somerset, WI
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Saturday, September 7, 2024 // Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Sunday, September 8, 2024 // Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Wednesday, September 11, 2024 // Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Thursday, September 12, 2024 // Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Saturday, September 14, 2024 // The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Sunday, September 15, 2024 // Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Tuesday, September 17, 2024 // Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Friday, September 20, 2024 // Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue