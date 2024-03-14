Willie Nelson Releases Title Track for Upcoming Album 'The Border': Listen Here

Willie Nelson is gearing up to release his 152nd album. The Border will come out on May 31 via the Sony imprint Legacy Recordings. "This album will include 10 newly recorded Willie Nelson studio performances including four new Willie & Buddy Cannon compositions," said an announcement post on the country legend's Instagram account.

Source: Legacy Recordings The songwriter released the title track, a collaboration with Rodney Crowell and Allen Shamblin, on Thursday, March 14.

The title track, which was co-written by Rodney Crowell and Allen Shamblin, debuted on Thursday, March 14. It originally appeared on Crowell's 2019 album Texas, which also featured a guest appearance from Nelson. The song's lyrics are a first-person account about the life of a border guard working in Nelson's native Lone Star State. "I work on the border, I see what I see," he sings. "I come home to Maria in a bulletproof vest. With the weight of the whole wide world bearing down on my chest. It's just a border I guess." The songwriter released two albums last year, I Don't Know a Thing About Love in March and Bluegrass in September.

Nelson originally hails from Abbott, Texas, a tiny town in the middle of the state. After breaking into the radio industry, the singer put out his first recording in 1956. In the decades that followed, he became a key figure in the outlaw country sound, which fought for its independence from the more mainstream approach to the genre promoted by the industry establishment in Nashville. Nelson may be 90-years-old, but that doesn't mean he's done touring. The singer-songwriter will headline the entirety of this summer's 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour alongside Bob Dylan. Robert Plant, John Mellencamp and Brittney Spencer will join the lineup on select dates.

Check out the full tracklist for The Border below: The Border Once Upon a Yesterday What If I'm Out of My Mind When I Wrote This Song for You Kiss Me When You're Through Many a Long and Lonesome Highway Hank's Guitar Made in Texas Nobody Knows Me Like You How Much Does It Cost

Here's a full list of the dates and lineups for the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour: Friday, June 21, 2024 // Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celisse Saturday, June 22, 2024 // PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celisse Sunday, June 23, 2024 // Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celisse Wednesday, June 26, 2024 // Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, VA Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celisse Friday, June 28, 2024 // Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celisse Saturday, June 29, 2024 // Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celisse Sunday, June 30, 2024 // PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celisse Tuesday, July 2, 2024 // Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celisse Saturday, July 6, 2024 // Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celisse Sunday, July 7, 2024 // Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celisse Monday, July 29, 2024 // North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Brittney Spencer Wednesday, July 31, 2024 // Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Brittney Spencer Saturday, August 3, 2024 // Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Brittney Spencer Sunday, August 4, 2024 // Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Brittney Spencer Wednesday, August 7, 2024 // Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Boise, ID Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Brittney Spencer Friday, August 9, 2024 // ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Brittney Spencer Saturday, August 10, 2024 // Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Billy Strings Brittney Spencer Friday, September 6, 2024 // Somerset Amphitheater, Somerset, WI Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Southern Avenue Saturday, September 7, 2024 // Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Southern Avenue Sunday, September 8, 2024 // Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Southern Avenue Wednesday, September 11, 2024 // Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Southern Avenue Thursday, September 12, 2024 // Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Southern Avenue Saturday, September 14, 2024 // The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Southern Avenue Sunday, September 15, 2024 // Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Southern Avenue Tuesday, September 17, 2024 // Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Southern Avenue Friday, September 20, 2024 // Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan John Mellencamp Southern Avenue