Willie Nelson Releases Title Track for Upcoming Album 'The Border': Listen Here

Willie Nelson is gearing up to release his 152nd album. The Border will come out on May 31 via the Sony imprint Legacy Recordings.
"This album will include 10 newly recorded Willie Nelson studio performances including four new Willie & Buddy Cannon compositions," said an announcement post on the country legend's Instagram account.
The title track, which was co-written by Rodney Crowell and Allen Shamblin, debuted on Thursday, March 14. It originally appeared on Crowell's 2019 album Texas, which also featured a guest appearance from Nelson.
The song's lyrics are a first-person account about the life of a border guard working in Nelson's native Lone Star State.
"I work on the border, I see what I see," he sings. "I come home to Maria in a bulletproof vest. With the weight of the whole wide world bearing down on my chest. It's just a border I guess."
The songwriter released two albums last year, I Don't Know a Thing About Love in March and Bluegrass in September.
Nelson originally hails from Abbott, Texas, a tiny town in the middle of the state. After breaking into the radio industry, the singer put out his first recording in 1956.
In the decades that followed, he became a key figure in the outlaw country sound, which fought for its independence from the more mainstream approach to the genre promoted by the industry establishment in Nashville.
Nelson may be 90-years-old, but that doesn't mean he's done touring. The singer-songwriter will headline the entirety of this summer's 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour alongside Bob Dylan. Robert Plant, John Mellencamp and Brittney Spencer will join the lineup on select dates.
Check out the full tracklist for The Border below:
The Border
Once Upon a Yesterday
What If I'm Out of My Mind
When I Wrote This Song for You
Kiss Me When You're Through
Many a Long and Lonesome Highway
Hank's Guitar
Made in Texas
Nobody Knows Me Like You
How Much Does It Cost
Here's a full list of the dates and lineups for the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour:
Friday, June 21, 2024 // Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Saturday, June 22, 2024 // PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Sunday, June 23, 2024 // Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 // Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, VA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Friday, June 28, 2024 // Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Saturday, June 29, 2024 // Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Sunday, June 30, 2024 // PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Tuesday, July 2, 2024 // Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Saturday, July 6, 2024 // Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Sunday, July 7, 2024 // Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Monday, July 29, 2024 // North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Wednesday, July 31, 2024 // Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Saturday, August 3, 2024 // Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Sunday, August 4, 2024 // Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Wednesday, August 7, 2024 // Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Boise, ID
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Friday, August 9, 2024 // ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Saturday, August 10, 2024 // Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Billy Strings
Brittney Spencer
Friday, September 6, 2024 // Somerset Amphitheater, Somerset, WI
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Saturday, September 7, 2024 // Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Sunday, September 8, 2024 // Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Wednesday, September 11, 2024 // Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Thursday, September 12, 2024 // Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Saturday, September 14, 2024 // The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Sunday, September 15, 2024 // Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Tuesday, September 17, 2024 // Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Friday, September 20, 2024 // Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue