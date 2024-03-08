Q Magazine
Ziggy Marley Speaks on Mixed Reviews of 'Bob Marley: One Love' Biopic: 'People Make the Decisions, Not the Critics'

'We’re inviting people into Bob’s world,' the reggae legend's eldest son said.

Ziggy Marley
Ziggy Marley has spoken out about the commercial success of 'Bob Marley: One Love,' which he helped produce.

By
Ziggy Marley has spoken out about the mixed reviews and unexpected box office success that followed the release of the recent biopic Bob Marley: One Love. The reggae star's eldest son helped produce the film alongside his sister Cedella and mother Rita.

The film, chronicling Bob's rise to fame and the recording of his 1977 album Exodus, raked in more than $50 million during its first week in theaters last month. It went on to gross nearly $85 million in the U.S. and over $148 million globally, Box Office Mojo reported.

Ziggy star down with Variety for an interview about the project alongside director Reinaldo Marcus Green.

Ziggy Marley
The reggae legend was played by actor Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The film was a massive commercial success, but didn't receive universal critical acclaim. Ziggy wasn't fazed by this.

"The reviews of my father’s Exodus album… they bashed the album that became the album of the century," he said.

"It’s not what they missed, but what they were looking for. They were looking for a different story. Our story’s about this man inside himself and his heart. It’s not a typical biopic or rags-to-riches story. It’s spiritual, too.

"So maybe they’re missing the essence of the thing and what it’s supposed to be instead of what they think it should be… People make the decisions, not the critics."

Ziggy also spoke about the decision to not have actor Kingsley Ben-Adir water down Bob's accent or use of Jamaican Patois.

"We’re inviting people into Bob’s world," he said. "In real life, because a lot of foreigners come to visit my father, there are no subtitles. If you figure it out, you figure it out. This is the real experience of being around him, his people and his environment. No extra explanations."

Green spoke about what it was like working with Ziggy and other members of Bob's family on the project.

"I felt very blessed to have a producer that had that level of commitment to the art. Understanding that we were making a movie," he said. "Understanding that we were gonna have to make difficult choices. And to have that producer on set, showing up at 5 a.m. That’s the work ethic Bob had. You see it in his children."

Ziggy said fans of the film "want more," but that he's not currently looking to make a sequel.

"I’m satisfied right now. I feel good. I’m full," he said. "That was a good meal, and I don’t want to get overstuffed."

In November, Bob's former band the Wailers will tour the U.K. to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their iconic compilation album Legend.

Bob's sons Damian and Steven wrapped the first leg of their North American tour last month. They'll be back on the road between March 17 and 30.

Bob Marley
'People make the decisions, not the critics,' Ziggy said.

Check out a full list of the upcoming Wailers concerts below:

11/13 – Newcastle @ NX

11/14 – Glasgow @ SWG3 Galvanizers

11/15 – Manchester @ O2 Ritz

11/16 – Sheffield @ The Leadmill

11/19 – Leeds @ O2 Academy

11/20 – Cardiff @ Tramshed

11/21 – Cambridge @ The Junction

11/22 – London @ Indigo at the O2

11/23 – Oxford @ O2 Academy

11/24 – Bournemouth @ O2 Academy

11/25 – Bristol @ O2 Academy

Bob Marley
Bob's other songs Damian and Stephen will embark on the second leg of their North American tour later this month.

And here's a list of the upcoming Damian and Stephen dates:

03/17 – St Petersburg, FL @ Reggae Rise Up Florida

03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/20 – Washington DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/22 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall^

03/23 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

03/25 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/26 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

03/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

