Beyoncé Teases New Music During Super Bowl Ad, Drops 2 New Singles, 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages,' Before Game Is Even Over

After a career spent nearly breaking the internet accidentally with her new releases, Beyoncé finally decided to try and do it intentionally... or at least that's the way it seemed during Super Bowl LVIII.

It started with an ad for Verizon 5G, one which featured Tony Hale of Arrested Development and Veep fame kiddingly saying to Beyoncé, “I’ll bet you can’t break that,” to which she responds in the only way you knew she ever would: “Bet I can!”

Cue a flurry of events by Beyoncé designed to break the internet: starting a lemonade stand; issuing a sax-driven instrumental jazz album entitled Let’s Get Saxy under the name yoncéB; creating an artificial version of herself called Beyonc-AI; releasing a suspiciously Barbie-esque movie called BarBey; kicking off her campaign for Beyoncé of the United States; and becoming the first woman to launch the first rocket for the first performance in space.

None of it works.

At this point, Beyoncé all but growls, “Ugh, you ain’t gonna break me,” and the commercial ends with the rocket hurtling away as we hear her say via voiceover, “Okay, they ready. Drop the new music!”

Which brings us to "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," the two new Beyoncé songs that dropped before Super Bowl LVIII had even finished.