Billie Eilish Fans Upset About Expensive Concert Tickets: 'It's F--king Outrageous!'

Some Billie Eilish fans believe tickets for her upcoming concerts have been overpriced. The pop star will tour the world in support of her upcoming album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which is due out on Friday, May 17. General admission standing tickets to her U.K. shows start at £150, which many fans believe is too much. They weren't shy about sharing their grievances on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Source: MEGA 'I love Billie but there’s no way these tickets should cost this much,' one fan said.

"Not seeing billie bc ticket prices are insane," one person said. Another said the prices for Eilish's shows make Taylor Swift tickets seem affordable. "I love billie but there’s no way these tickets should cost this much," they said. "I paid less for standing tickets at the eras tour and that’s at wembley." A different commenter noted that the high ticket prices are part of a broader trend. "I know I moan about this allll the time, but look at the price of Billie Eilish tickets! Something seriously needs to be done about ticket prices, it’s f--king outrageous!" they said.

Let me go buy myself a nosebleed to see Janet instead (still expensive but not this bad). pic.twitter.com/tbGuvKadtO — Marianne (@Mariclara1128) May 1, 2024

Eilish apparently agrees. She recently signed on to an open letter supporting ticketing reform in the U.S. Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and Lorde supported the note, as well. "We are joining together to say that the current system is broken," they said. "Predatory resellers and secondary platforms engage in deceptive ticketing practices to inflate ticket prices and deprive fans of the chance to see their favorite artists at a fair price."

Source: MEGA The pop star recently signed on to an open letter supporting ticket reform in the U.S.

There's been less hand-wringing about ticket prices for Eilish's U.S. shows. They vary by venue, but tickets for the Nov. 8 concert at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati will start at just under $60. But Eilish and Live Nation are taking measures to ensure most North American fans can access tickets at a relatively affordable price through the Face Value Exchange program "If fans purchase tickets for a show in the U.S. or Canada and can't attend, they'll have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid," a press release says. "To help protect the Exchange, the tour has requested all tickets be mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in Colorado, Illinois, and New York where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated."

Source: MEGA There appears to be less hand-wringing about ticket prices in the singer's home country.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: North America Sun Sep 29 – Québec, QC – Centre Videotron Tue Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena Wed Oct 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena Fri Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena Sat Oct 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center Mon Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena Wed Oct 09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center Fri Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden Sun Oct 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena Wed Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Thu Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Fri Oct 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Sat Nov 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Sun Nov 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Wed Nov 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena Fri Nov 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center Sun Nov 10 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center Mon Nov 11 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center Wed Nov 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center Thu Nov 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center Sat Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center Sun Nov 17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha Tue Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena Wed Nov 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena Tue Dec 03 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena Thu Dec 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Fri Dec 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Sun Dec 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center Tue Dec 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose Wed Dec 11 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose Fri Dec 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena Sun Dec 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum Mon Dec 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum Tue Dec 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum Australia Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena Tue Mar 4, 2025 –Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena Europe/U.K./Ireland Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena Fri May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi Sun June 15, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi