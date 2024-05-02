Billie Eilish Fans Upset About Expensive Concert Tickets: 'It's F--king Outrageous!'

Some Billie Eilish fans believe tickets for her upcoming concerts have been overpriced. The pop star will tour the world in support of her upcoming album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which is due out on Friday, May 17.
General admission standing tickets to her U.K. shows start at £150, which many fans believe is too much. They weren't shy about sharing their grievances on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
"Not seeing billie bc ticket prices are insane," one person said.
Another said the prices for Eilish's shows make Taylor Swift tickets seem affordable.
"I love billie but there’s no way these tickets should cost this much," they said. "I paid less for standing tickets at the eras tour and that’s at wembley."
A different commenter noted that the high ticket prices are part of a broader trend.
"I know I moan about this allll the time, but look at the price of Billie Eilish tickets! Something seriously needs to be done about ticket prices, it’s f--king outrageous!" they said.
Eilish apparently agrees. She recently signed on to an open letter supporting ticketing reform in the U.S. Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and Lorde supported the note, as well.
"We are joining together to say that the current system is broken," they said. "Predatory resellers and secondary platforms engage in deceptive ticketing practices to inflate ticket prices and deprive fans of the chance to see their favorite artists at a fair price."
There's been less hand-wringing about ticket prices for Eilish's U.S. shows. They vary by venue, but tickets for the Nov. 8 concert at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati will start at just under $60.
But Eilish and Live Nation are taking measures to ensure most North American fans can access tickets at a relatively affordable price through the Face Value Exchange program
"If fans purchase tickets for a show in the U.S. or Canada and can't attend, they'll have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid," a press release says.
"To help protect the Exchange, the tour has requested all tickets be mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in Colorado, Illinois, and New York where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated."
Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:
North America
Sun Sep 29 – Québec, QC – Centre Videotron
Tue Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Wed Oct 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat Oct 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Mon Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Wed Oct 09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Fri Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Oct 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Nov 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Nov 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Nov 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Fri Nov 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Sun Nov 10 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Mon Nov 11 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Nov 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Nov 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
Tue Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Nov 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Tue Dec 03 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Thu Dec 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Dec 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Tue Dec 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Wed Dec 11 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Fri Dec 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Sun Dec 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Mon Dec 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Tue Dec 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Australia
Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Mar 4, 2025 –Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Europe/U.K./Ireland
Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena
Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Fri May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Sun June 15, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi