Billie Eilish Announces Dates for Massive 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' Global Tour

The 81-date tour will include stops in North America, Australia, the U.K., Ireland and Europe.

Billie Eilish just announced an 81-date world tour to promote her highly-anticipated upcoming album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which is due out on Friday, May 17.

The North American leg of the tour will begin in Quebec on Sept. 29 and end outside of Los Angeles on Dec. 17. Eilish will start her Australia trek in Brisbane on Feb. 18 and end in Melbourne on March 8. The European leg will begin in Stockholm on April 23 and end in Dublin on July 27.

Presale events for the shows will begin on Tuesday, April 30. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, May 3.

Eilish will not be releasing any singles ahead of the new album, but fans can pre-save the record on streaming services and pre-order physical copies.

The tour announcement came just days after the pop star signed a letter supporting ticketing reform in the U.S. Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and Lorde supported the note.

The bill the artists are supporting would require transparency in ticket sales and protect consumers from bots and scalpers.

"We are joining together to say that the current system is broken," they said. "Predatory resellers and secondary platforms engage in deceptive ticketing practices to inflate ticket prices and deprive fans of the chance to see their favorite artists at a fair price."

Eilish's new tour is being coordinated by Live Nation, which will reportedly be facing an antitrust lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice at some point in the near future. Concertgoers and politicians have knocked the company for what they see as a degraded, predatory consumer experience.

But Eilish and Live Nation are taking measures to ensure most North American fans can access tickets at a relatively affordable price through the Face Value Exchange program

"If fans purchase tickets for a show in the U.S. or Canada and can't attend, they'll have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid," a press release says.

"To help protect the Exchange, the tour has requested all tickets be mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in Colorado, Illinois, and New York where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated."

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:

North America

Sun Sep 29 – Québec, QC – Centre Videotron

Tue Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Oct 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Oct 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Nov 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Nov 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Nov 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Nov 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Sun Nov 10 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mon Nov 11 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Nov 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Nov 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

Tue Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Tue Dec 03 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu Dec 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tue Dec 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Wed Dec 11 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Fri Dec 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Sun Dec 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Mon Dec 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Dec 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Australia

Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Mar 4, 2025 –Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Europe/U.K./Ireland

Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena

Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena

Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena

Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Sun June 15, 2025 –Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

