Billie Eilish Announces Dates for Massive 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' Global Tour

Billie Eilish just announced an 81-date world tour to promote her highly-anticipated upcoming album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which is due out on Friday, May 17.
The North American leg of the tour will begin in Quebec on Sept. 29 and end outside of Los Angeles on Dec. 17. Eilish will start her Australia trek in Brisbane on Feb. 18 and end in Melbourne on March 8. The European leg will begin in Stockholm on April 23 and end in Dublin on July 27.
Presale events for the shows will begin on Tuesday, April 30. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, May 3.
Eilish will not be releasing any singles ahead of the new album, but fans can pre-save the record on streaming services and pre-order physical copies.
The tour announcement came just days after the pop star signed a letter supporting ticketing reform in the U.S. Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and Lorde supported the note.
The bill the artists are supporting would require transparency in ticket sales and protect consumers from bots and scalpers.
"We are joining together to say that the current system is broken," they said. "Predatory resellers and secondary platforms engage in deceptive ticketing practices to inflate ticket prices and deprive fans of the chance to see their favorite artists at a fair price."
Eilish's new tour is being coordinated by Live Nation, which will reportedly be facing an antitrust lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice at some point in the near future. Concertgoers and politicians have knocked the company for what they see as a degraded, predatory consumer experience.
But Eilish and Live Nation are taking measures to ensure most North American fans can access tickets at a relatively affordable price through the Face Value Exchange program
"If fans purchase tickets for a show in the U.S. or Canada and can't attend, they'll have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid," a press release says.
"To help protect the Exchange, the tour has requested all tickets be mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in Colorado, Illinois, and New York where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated."
Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:
North America
Sun Sep 29 – Québec, QC – Centre Videotron
Tue Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Wed Oct 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat Oct 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Mon Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Wed Oct 09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Fri Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Oct 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Nov 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Nov 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Nov 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Fri Nov 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Sun Nov 10 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Mon Nov 11 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Nov 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Nov 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
Tue Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Nov 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Tue Dec 03 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Thu Dec 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Dec 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Tue Dec 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Wed Dec 11 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Fri Dec 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Sun Dec 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Mon Dec 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Tue Dec 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Australia
Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Mar 4, 2025 –Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Europe/U.K./Ireland
Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena
Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Fri May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Sun June 15, 2025 –Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi