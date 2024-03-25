Upcoming Bon Scott Movie Will Not be Strictly Biographical: 'Fictionalized Narrative,' Say Producers

A movie about late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott called remains in the works, but The Kid From Harvest Road won't be a biopic as previously reported. The vocalist will be played by Tiger Halley, who recently appeared in Netflix's Boy Swallows Universe. The Australian film will explore Scott's early years in the Perth suburb of Fremantle. He moved there from Scotland with his family at age 6. Production is scheduled to begin sometime in 2025.

Source: YouTube The production company put out a statement after the film made headlines earlier this month.

The clarification from the HALO Films came after the project made headlines earlier this month. "The producers behind The Kid From Harvest Road are incredibly humbled and grateful for the overwhelming media attention the recent announcement of the film’s development has garnered. The enthusiasm and support from audiences and media outlets alike reaffirm the belief in the power of storytelling," the company said in a statement posted to its website. "However, they are at pains to express that The Kid From Harvest Road is a project that aims to capture the essence of Bon Scott’s early life in Fremantle in a fictionalised narrative set in the 1960s. By drawing inspiration from the stories and atmosphere of the time period, rather than attempting a biopic, the film can offer a more imaginative exploration of Scott’s character and experiences. "Focusing on his formative years in Fremantle allows for a deeper dive into the influences and events that shaped him as a person and ultimately as the iconic frontman of AC/DC. It also provides an opportunity to explore the cultural landscape of the time, including the burgeoning music scene and social dynamics of the era."

Stephen Belowsky is writing the script for the upcoming movie. "I was truly inspired by his charismatic character, but what interested me most was his early life, not the caricature we all know on stage, the teen who walked the streets of Fremantle," the screenwriter said.

Source: YouTube Production on the movie is slated to start sometime next year.

After a decade in the music industry, Scott connected with brothers Angus and Malcolm Young in 1974. They went on to make AC/DC one of the biggest Australian bands of all time with tracks like "It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)," "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" and "Whole Lotta Rosie." Scott died from alcohol poisoning at age 33 just as AC/DC was starting to hit it big. The surviving members recruited Brian Johnson as a replacement and released the hit album Back to Black in 1980. The band has since sold more than 50 million copies of the record, making it one of the most successful LPs in the history of the music industry. AC/DC will be touring Europe later this year. The band just announced that The Pretty Reckless will be providing support on the trek.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: May 17 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins Arena May 21 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins Arena May 25 – Reggio Emilia, Italy @ RCF Arena May 29 – Seville, Spain @ La Cartuja Stadium June 5 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Johan Cruyff Arena June 9 – Munich, Germany @ Olympic Stadium June 12 – Munich, Germany @ Olympic Stadium June 16 – Dresden, Germany @ Messe June 23 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium June 26 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium June 29 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund Stadium July 3 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium July 7 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium July 13 – Hockenheim, Germany @ Ring July 17 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Wasen July 21 – Bratislava, Slovakia @ Old Airport July 27 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Zeppelinfeld July 31 – Hannover, Germany @ Messe August 9 – Dessel, Belgium @ Festivalpark Stenehei August 13 – Paris, France @ Hippodrome ParisLongchamp August 17 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

