Lucy Dacus Celebrates Boygenius' BRIT Award With Sentimental Social Media Post

Source: MEGA 'I’m feelin reflective and wanted to say thank you to everyone that cares about my music and boygenius,' she said.

She followed this up with a sentimental Facebook post on Sunday, March 3. The musician said she was also celebrating the sixth anniversary of her album Historian and the first anniversary of Boygenius' hit single "Not Strong Enough." "I’m feelin reflective and wanted to say thank you to everyone that cares about my music and Boygenius. It is not lost on me what a rare experience I’m getting to live," she said. "The past year has been unbelievable, more like a dream than reality. But I have kept some of the carnations you threw during 'We’re In Love' and they are very real to me. I hold them tightly. I have vivid memories of people singing along, blue lights during 'True Blue,' Phoebe crowdsurfing, and Julien throwing her birthday cake into the audience," Dacus continued. "We shared the stage with some of my favorite musicians of all time and played every venue I would’ve put on the most far reaching bucket list. I feel lucky and grateful today, and most days." She concluded: "I’ll love Phoebe and Julien til the end of time. We’ll be missing you. Long live Boygenius."

Fans left lots of positive comments below the post. "I could not love this more," one person said. "Each of you is grand, and together you were one of the best groups making music. I'll miss your combined efforts, but I'll keep listening to your solo releases. Thanks for the music!," said another. "Bummer, I didn't realize that you were going on hiatus. Really enjoyed your songs," a different commenter said.

The band announced their hiatus last month during a show in Los Angeles, while nonetheless signaling that the supergroup might someday make a return. "This is the last show," Dacus said. "Not ever!" Baker replied.

Source: MEGA The group announced they were going on hiatus at a show in Los Angeles last month.

The news came shortly after the band won three awards at the 2024 Grammys: Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Alternative Music Album. Their 2023 album The Record made it to No. 1 on the U.K. and Irish album charts peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 200. The group also embarked on a tour, played the Coachella festival, performed on Saturday Night Live, and ended the year by learning that they had been nominated for five Grammys. Boygenius formed in 2018, the same year they released their self-titled EP. Before this, all three musicians had significant success as solo performers.

