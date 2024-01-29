Britney Spears Boosts Justin Timberlake After Her 2011 Track 'Selfish' Overtook His New Single on iTunes

Britney Spears' 2023 memoir The Woman in Me included some shocking allegations about her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. That's why many were taken aback when the pop star apologized for these statements and boosted Timberlake's new music in an Instagram post on the morning of Jan. 28. This came after her 2011 track "Selfish" overtook Timberlake's single of the same name on the iTunes Top Tracks chart over the weekend. Spears' 13-year-old song made it to No. 1 on the chart just one day after her ex released his first new music of 2024.

"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book," Spears said. "If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry." The caption was written next to clips of Timberlake's recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish,’" Spears wrote. "It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard." Spears also commended Timberlake's new track "Sanctified" featuring Tobe Nwigwe, which he debuted on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. Both tracks will likely be on his upcoming album Everything I Thought I Was, which is due out on March 15.

The couple dated from 1999 to 2002. Spears fans have long held a grudge against Timberlake for what they see as his mistreatment of the fragile pop star. Spears revealed that she had an abortion during their relationship in her 2023 book. "Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," she wrote. "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

Spears went on to have two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The star married Sam Ashgari in June 2022, but he filed for divorce in August 2023. Timberlake is planning a North American tour in support of his upcoming album. The star will start in Vancouver on April 29 and end in Lexington, Kentucky, on July 9.

