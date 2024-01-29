Cher Again Denied Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman, but the Court Battle Isn't Over

Cher's effort to become her son Elijah Blue Allman's temporary conservator has been denied again, but the matter hasn't been resolved for good. The singer is worried the 47-year-old's alleged addiction and mental health issues will lead him to squander the fortune left by his late father Gregg, a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band. That's why she doesn't want Allman to receive the upcoming scheduled payment from his trust fund. But Judge Jessica Uzcategui ruled that Cher and her lawyers haven't provided "sufficient evidence" to prove that Allman can't handle his own finances, People reported.

Source: MEGA A judge ruled that the singer and her lawyers haven't provided 'sufficient evidence' to prove her son can't handle his own finances.

Allman, who didn't speak during the hearing, was spotted walking into court with his wife Marieangela King. Cher attended via video call. Allman been sober since October and has multiple negative drug tests to back him up. But Cher's attorney Gabrielle Vidal countered that his mental health issues go deeper than his history of substance abuse. "There is a secondary issue in that he suffers from schizoaffective disorder that leads to periods of psychosis," she said, according to Rolling Stone. Allman has reportedly been placed under involuntary psychiatric holds several times over the past year, including one as recently as September. Cher believes his life could be at risk. "We feel an urgency persists because he’s surrounded by people who deny the mental illness component, and the concern is that if he gets this distribution into his hands, and during a period of stress, that that will lead to the drug use," Vidal said. "This proceeding was filed because Cher was told unequivocally by the doctors treating him, that if she did not take this step as his mother, the concern was that he would once again end up on the street."

Uzcategui acknowledged those concerns, but noted that Allman has been able to manage his finances, rent an apartment and stay drug-free for several months. Allman's attorney Steve Brenner took the ruling as a victory. "Elijah is thrilled, as the Court saw, he does not need a temporary conservatorship," he told People. "He's grateful to his fans, friends and community for their support. He's doing great."

Source: MEGA New details about Allman's mental health struggled were revealed during a court hearing on Jan. 29.

But the judge's ruling is only temporary. Another court date has been scheduled for March 6. That's presumably when the matter will be resolved for good. Cher first requested a temporary conservatorship last December. Her and Allman's court filings have repeatedly made headlines in recent weeks.

Source: MEGA Cher first filed for a conservatorship over him last December.

Like his chart-topping parents, Allman has a background in the music industry. His alternative metal project Deadsy which has released three LPs. Their 2002 sophomore album Commencement was the most popular due to the single "Key to Gramercy Park." The band hasn't officially released any new music since 2006's Phantasmagore. In 2018, Deadsy reunited to participate in an acoustic performance at California's San Quentin State Prison alongside Queens of the Stone Age. The band announced plans for a new album called Subterfugue in 2020. It was supposed to come out in 2021 but never did. Founding member Renn officially announced his departure from the project in an Instagram post last year.