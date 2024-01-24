Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman Fights Her Conservatorship Request With Support From Wife Marieangela King

Elijah Blue Allman and his wife are pushing back against his mother Cher after she asked to become his conservator late last year. The singer claims that her son's alleged drug use will cause him to squander the fortune left by his late father Gregg, a founder of the Allman Brothers Band.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Allman claims he doesn't need a conservator and that if the court appoints one, it shouldn't be Cher.

But Allman and his wife Marieangela King have countered that he doesn't need a conservator, and that if the court decides to appoint one it shouldn't be Cher, according to new documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. The pair called the "Believe" singer "categorically unfit" to serve. They also alleged that Cher's involvement would only "jeopardize" Allman's alleged sobriety. He claims he hasn't used any illicit substances since Oct. 10 and has taken three separate drug tests that all came back negative. "[Cher] is not capable of managing her own affairs – let alone those of Elijah," King wrote. "To my knowledge, the petitioner has never known the security code to her own home, does not drive, does not prepare her own meals or dress herself, and has admitted to me that she is a 'manic depressive.'" Allman contended that he "successfully" handled the fortune left by his father by hiring a financial manager. "I could have demanded that my mandatory distributions be made to me directly as required by the trust, but I did not do so," he said in the court documents. Allman also noted that he and King recently rented a home together.

Article continues below advertisement

A judge temporarily denied Cher's conservatorship request earlier this month. The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 29. Allman disappeared shortly after Cher filed the conservatorship documents late last year but resurfaced at a hearing earlier this month. He was previously planning to divorce King, but ended up dismissing the proceedings after the conservatorship legal saga began. The pair tied the knot in 2013, were separated by November 2021 and reconciled in 2022.

Source: MEGA Allman's wife Marieangela King also appeared in the court documents.

Article continues below advertisement

King has claimed that Cher hired four men to kidnap Allman and bring him to a rehab facility while the couple was at a hotel in New York City. The singer denied the kidnapping allegations and countered that King is not supportive of her son's recovery efforts. "Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs," Cher said in a past court filing. "Most recently, Petitioner is informed and believes that Angela took steps to check Elijah out of the treatment center where he was receiving much-needed medical care."

Source: MEGA She previously accused Cher of kidnapping Allman and sending him to a rehab facility.

King responded in a Page Six interview published earlier this month. She claimed Elijah was "coerced" into an "alternative medicine" program. "I have always been a champion for the sober community and for Elijah’s sobriety. … What I am not ok with are establishments that exclude me (his wife) from being part of Elijah’s treatment and hopeful recovery," King said. "I am not ok with pop-up, makeshift, unethical scam rehabs which take full advantage of families in desperate situations and seek to fraudulently exploit insurance companies for services not rendered."