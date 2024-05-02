Cher Recalls Turning Down Date With Elvis Presley: 'I Was Nervous'

Cher has revealed that she once turned down a date with Elvis Presley. The singer revealed the story during a recent appearance on CBS' The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It was because I was nervous and I knew of the people around him," she said. "And it wasn’t that they were bad people, it’s just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation."

Source: MEGA 'I was kind of nervous of his reputation,' the singer said.

Cher shared more details during a 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "When I was 10 years old, my mom took me to the Pan Pacific to see Elvis. I really loved him," she said. "And then when I got older – not this old – but older, he invited me to Las Vegas," the singer added. "One of his people called and said, 'Would you like to come up for the weekend?' And I was so terrified that I couldn’t do it." By that point, she said the rock star was in a dark place due to his struggles with addiction.

Cher's interview with Hudson also included some details about her current dating life. The 77-year-old is in a relationship with artist and producer Alexander Edwards, who's nearly four decades younger. "I’m really shy when I’m not working, and kind of shy around men," she revealed. "The reason I go out with young men is because men my age or older – well, now they’re all dead – but before they just never… they were always terrified to approach me." Cher said that younger men are "bolder" because they were raised by "women like me." But she's no stranger to being on the other side of an age gap relationship. The star was just 16 when she met her first husband Sonny Bono, who was 11 years older. The couple got married two years later. They also performed and recorded together under the name Sonny & Cher. The duo's hit single "I Got You Babe" made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1965.

Source: MEGA The singer also remembers going to see the rock legend with her mother at age 10.

That was just the beginning of Cher's music career. Last year, she became the first female artist to have a No. 1 hit in seven straight decades. This came after her track "DJ Play a Christmas Song" topped Billboard's Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame recently announced that Cher will be one of this year's inductees alongside Ozzy Osbourne, A Tribe Called Quest and the Dave Matthews Band. This came after she knocked the museum for not including her. "You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars," the singer said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last December. "I'm never going to change my mind." She added that the Hall of Fame's leadership "can just go you-know-what themselves."

Source: MEGA Cher will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

The singer is currently in the middle of an extended legal battle with her son Elijah Blue Allman. She requested a conservatorship because she believes Allman's addiction and mental health issues have left him incapable of managing his finances. Allman is doing everything in his power to keep that from happening.

