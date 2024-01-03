Fans Beg For Destiny's Child Reunion After Members Pose Together For Photo

A reunion photo of the five long standing members of Destiny's Child has left fans celebrating and hoping for more. The girl group was trending on social media after LeToya Luckett posted a picture of the get-together to Instagram on Jan. 3. The photo was taken at the world premiere for Beyoncé's new concert film Renaissance in November.

Source: MEGA The picture of LeToya Luckett, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and LaTavia Roberson was posted to Instagram on Jan. 3.

"This was hands down my favorite moment of 2023," Luckett wrote in the caption of the picture featuring herself, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and LaTavia Roberson. "May we all experience beautiful moments like this in 2024." Social media users were ecstatic to see the singers in the same room and enjoying each other's company. "This makes me so happy to see all of yall together… My heart is full," one Instagram commenter said. "I love to see it. I feel like a proud parent," someone else said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "The Destiny’s Child reunion picture we all have been waiting for," a different X user said. "Now, let’s see this greatness on stage!" Many Instagram commenters had the same wish. "WHEN DO THE TICKETS GO ON SALE????" one Instagram commenter asked. "I need a whole CONCERT!! Please… We the people is Begging!!!" said another.

The group's catalog includes No. 1 singles like "Bills, Bills, Bills," "Say My Name" and "Bootylicious." Their 2001 album Savior also made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. Destiny's Child broke up in 2006 following a run spanning 16 years, MTV reported. The group managed by Beyoncé's father Matthew Knowles was the center of lots of high-profile drama. Roberson and Luckett were removed from the group after they tried to drop Knowles as their manager. They eventually sued Knowles and settled the dispute out of court. Roberson and Luckett were replaced by Williams and Farrah Franklin, who is the only Destiny's Child alum not included in the new picture. Her tenure with the group lasted just a few months. Destiny's Child then continued on as a trio.

Source: MEGA 'This was hands down my favorite moment of 2023,' Luckett wrote in the Instagram post.

Beyoncé's massively successful solo career began in 2003 with the release of her album Dangerously In Love. Like every other solo album the singer has released, the LP made it to the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200. This led to years of rumors about Destiny's Child's impending breakup. Beyoncé's success has also translated into the world of film. Renaissance topped U.S. box offices during the weekend it debuted and raked in $21 million worth of ticket sales.

Source: MEGA The reunion happened at the world premiere for Beyonce's film 'Renaissance' in November.

The eye-watering sum puts Renaissance among the highest-grossing debuts for a concert film ever, just shy of Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert (taking $31.1 million on its opening weekend in 2008), 2011’s Justin Bieber: Never Say Never ($29.5 million) and Michael Jackson: This Is It ($23.2 million in 2009). Those were all dwarfed by Taylor Swift’s film The Eras Tour, which took an astonishing $92.9 million on its opening weekend in October.