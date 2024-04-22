Kanye West Enters Industry-Wide Rap Beef by Knocking Drake and J. Cole on New 'Like That' Remix

Kanye West has entered the ring. Over the weekend, the rapper dropped his remix of the Drake-centric diss track "Like That" released by Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar last month. The Chicago rapper premiered his version during a Saturday, April 20 appearance on Justin Laboy’s radio show The Download.

Source: MEGA West dropped the track during his appearance on Justin Laboy's radio show 'The Download.'

Parts of the track are clearly focused on Drake and his label deals: "It’s a wrap for n—s/Where’s Lucian, serve your master, n—a/You caught a little bag for your masters didn’t ya/Lifetime deal I feel bad for n—s." West also took aim at Drake's frequent collaborator J. Cole: "Y’all so out of sight, out of mind/I can’t even think of a Drake line/Play J. Cole, get the p—y dry." The Vultures rapper may be upset because Cole didn't list West as one of rap's "big three" in his verse on the 2023 Drake track "First Person Shooter," which ignited the beef. Drake waited several weeks to respond to the feud that Lamar helped ignite after he called out Drake and J. Cole with his uncredited verse on the Future and Metro Boomin track "Like That." Drake's track "Push Up" was officially released on Friday, April 19 after it leaked the weekend prior. The following day, Drake released a second diss track called "Taylor Made," which included AI-generated vocals from Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg.

The song implies that Lamar is waiting to release his response track because Taylor Swift's new album Tortured Poets Department came out on Friday, April 19. West and Swift have their own tense history stemming from his surprise interjection while she accepted a trophy at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Source: MEGA The beef with Kanye West began with J. Cole's 'big three' reference on Drake's 2023 track 'First Person Shooter.'

West's beef with Drake could be pegged to a disagreement about a beat in 2018. Drake wanted to use one of West's instrumentals, but he ended up using it for his own track "Lift Yourself." Drake went after West a few months later with his feature on Travis Scott's hit single "Sicko Mode." West's version of "Like That" has not been released on streaming services. There are rumors that he's working on an updated version of the track with a feature from Pusha T, who also has beef with Drake. Pusha T revealed that Drake has a son in his 2018 track "Story of Adidon." That was not public knowledge at the time.

Source: MEGA Cole later apologized and walked back his own response track '7 Minute Drill' leveled at Kendrick Lamar.

The latest chapter of the rap dispute came after Cole tried to de-escalate by walking back his "7 Minute Drill" response track leveled at Lamar. "I just dropped a new album right? I’m so proud of that project, except for one part," Cole said during his appearance at the Dreamville festival earlier this month. "It’s one part of that s--t that makes me feel like ‘Man, that’s the lamest s--t I ever did in my f--king life,' right? ... In my spirit of trying to get this music out, I moved in a way that I spiritually feel bad on me. "Y’all heard that motherf--king bazooka that was dropped on the game right?" he asked the crowd. "For the first time I was tested. 'Cuz I got the world and my n---as like ‘What you gon’ do Cole?’. N---as wanna see blood and I was conflicted ‘cuz because I know how I feel about my peers. These two n---as [Drake and Lamar] that I’ve just been blessed to stand beside in this game, let alone chase their greatness.

"I felt conflicted ‘cuz I know I don’t really feel no way but the world wanna see blood… I tried to jab by n---a back and keep it friendly. At the end of the day, when I listen to it, and it comes out and I see the talk, that s--t don’t sit right with me. "I wanna say right now tonight: How many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest motherf--kers to ever touch a microphone? Dreamville, y’all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I." Cole said he hopes that Lamar "didn’t feel no way and if he did, I got my chin out. Take your best shot, I’ma take that s--t on the chin boy, do what you do. All good. It’s love. And I pray that y’all like, forgive a n---a for the misstep and I can get back to my true path. Because I ain’t gonna lie to y’all. The past two days felt terrible. It let me know how good I’ve been sleeping for the past 10 years." The North Carolina rapper then shocked fans by making an appearance on the Future and Metro Boomin track "Red Leather."

