Flea's 'Iconic Architectural Compound' Overlooking Los Angeles on Sale for Nearly $7 Million

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' beloved bassist Flea has put his stunning California home on the market for nearly $7 million. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom is located in La Crescenta, about 15 miles north of Downtown Los Angeles.

The oldest part of the home overlooking the San Fernando Valley was designed by Austrian-American architect Richard Neustra and built in 1954, California Home Design reported. It was initially occupied by his secretary Dorothy Serulnic. The "iconic architectural compound" also includes a seven-sided "minimalist vortex of raw concrete" that was added by designer Michael Maltzan about 50 years later. The 5.7-acre property also includes a swimming pool and a rustic cabin which was commissioned by artist Peter Staley. Flea bought the property for $4.25 million in 2018, Realtor.com reported. The bassist first listed the property for $9.7 million in February 2022. The asking price has been decreased twice since then. The property is about a 30 minute drive from Fairfax High School, where Flea helped form the original RHCP lineup in 1982.

RHCP put out two full-length albums in 2022. Their April release Unlimited Love made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. It was their first album since 2016's The Getaway. In October, the band put out another LP called Return of the Dream Canteen. The Unlimited Love single "Black Summer" received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song and won the Best Rock Video title at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The track was the first in 16 years to feature longtime guitarist John Frusciante.

In other Chili Peppers news, frontman Anthony Kiedis' autobiography Scar Tissue will soon be turned into a movie. The New York Times bestseller first published in 2004 has been optioned by Universal. The vocalist will produce the film alongside the band's manager Guy Oseary and Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment. The band will also be embarking on a U.S. tour later this year. The trek will begin in Ridgefield, Washington, on May 28 and end in St. Louis on July 30. Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti, Wand and IRONTOM will open for the legendary funk rock band on select dates.

Check out a list of the upcoming dates below: Tue May 28 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Fri May 31 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge Sun Jun 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater Wed Jun 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre Fri Jun 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater Tue Jun 18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Fri Jun 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Wed Jun 26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park Fri Jun 28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Tue Jul 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake Fri Jul 05 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center Fri Jul 12 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater Mon Jul 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage Mon Jul 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center Thu Jul 25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center Tue Jul 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

