Foreigner's Mick Jones Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease

Foreigner co-founder and guitarist Mick Jones has revealed his Parkinson's Disease diagnosis, a condition that has kept him from fully participating in their live performances over the last several years.

Source: Public Domain/Atlantic Records Foreigner's Ian MacDonald, Rick Wills, Mick Jones, Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, and Dennis Elliot in a 1979 publicity photo.

In a story from Rolling Stone, Jones said, "Fans will have become very aware that for some time now, I have not been performing onstage with the band. Several years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. I want everyone to know that I am doing alright." This appears to address the veiled digs taken at Jones by former Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm in a video podcast from 2022. In a discussion with RockHistoryMusic.com, Gramm spoke about Jones' limited onstage musical contributions. "I've heard that [Mick] comes on for one song and then waves and goes offstage," Gramm said. "[Until fairly recently,] he would play the whole last half of the set. But then he was in the hospital again for weeks. He had some heart problems and his recovery time was very long and tedious. And I heard that he comes out for one song now…when he comes on."

Source: Estanis Nuez/Digital Press/Digital Press Photos/Newscom/The Mega Agency Former lead vocalist of Foreigner, Lou Gramm, in 1995.

How Jones' condition will if anything affect their North American tour dates from March to May is unclear. The group also has a planned summer tour, the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour with Styx that will run June 11 through August 28.

Jones' statement comes on the heels of the Feb. 10 announcement that the band's original members – Dennis Elliott, Ed Gagliardi, Gramm, Al Greenwood, Jones, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills – have been nominated for the Class of 2024 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With the nomination, a clutch of fans, both famous and otherwise, have been pushing to get the band into the Hall, none more prominently than Jones' step-son, Oscar-nominated producer Mark Ronson.

As noted, this is the band's first nomination. Out of the 15 nominees, seven or eight will be selected for inclusion following voting, which also incorporates an online fan ballot. With Jack Black, Josh Homme, Chad Smith, Dave Grohl and Slash all voicing their support, Ronson gave a heartfelt summation of Jones and Co.'s impact on his career: "There's no way I would be the record producer and the musician I am today if it wasn't for Foreigner." Fans can cast ballots (up to 7 per day until April 26) at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Fan Vote 2024 site. Inductees will be announced in late April. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony will take place in Cleveland this fall, with date and on-sale information yet to be announced.

