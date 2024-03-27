Bruce Springsteen Movie: Producers Hope Jeremy Allen White Will Play the Boss

Bruce Springsteen and his iconic 1982 album Nebraska will be the subject of an upcoming movie called Deliver Me From Nowhere. Producers hope that Jeremy Allen White (of The Bear and Shameless fame) will play the songwriter, Deadline reported.

Negotiations with White haven't begun, but if the actor signs on he'll travel to New Jersey to film after wrapping up season 4 of The Bear this June. Springsteen and his manager Jon Landau are involved with the project which will be written and directed by Scott Cooper. Scott Stuber, the former chairman of Netflix Films, is producing the movie. This will be his first project since leaving the streaming giant earlier this year. Nebraska was mostly written and recorded in the bedroom of a home Springsteen rented in Colts Neck, New Jersey. That's right in between Long Branch, where the star was born, and Freehold, where he spent much of his childhood. Springsteen originally planned to use the stripped down four-track recordings as demos for a fleshed-out release featuring the E Street Band, but ultimately decided to release them in their original form. The record's rawness was influenced by the depression Springsteen was experiencing at the time. He may have inherited the condition from his troubled father Douglas "Dutch" Springsteen. The musician was mostly raised by his mother Adele, who died at age 98 last month.

Nebraska peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified platinum in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand. The record paved the way for Springsteen's massive 1984 follow-up Born in the U.S.A., which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and albums charts around the world.

The title track was so popular that former President Ronald Reagan mentioned it while campaigning for re-election in New Jersey. "America's future rests in a thousand dreams inside your hearts; it rests in the message of hope in songs so many young Americans admire: New Jersey's own Bruce Springsteen," he said. "And helping you make those dreams come true is what this job of mine is all about." The songwriter didn't appreciate the shoutout. Two days, later he held a press conference where he shared the Nebraska track "Johnny 99," which is about an unemployed auto factory worker who ends up killing someone. "The president was mentioning my name in his speech the other day," Springsteen said before beginning the performance in Pittsburgh. "I kind of got to wondering what his favorite album of mine must’ve been, you know? I don’t think it was the Nebraska album. I don’t think he’s been listening to this one.” The musician is getting ready to release a new greatest hits album on April 19. Best of Bruce Springsteen will be available in two versions: an 18-track 2-LP or 1-CD set or a 31-track digital edition.

