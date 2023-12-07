Green Day Releases Video for New Track 'Dilemma' Off Upcoming LP 'Saviors'

Green Day released a new track called "Dilemma" on Dec. 7. It's the third single from their upcoming album Saviors, which will be available to stream and purchase on Jan. 19.
The track appears to be about frontman Billie Joe Armstrong's struggles with substance abuse. "I was sober, now I'm drunk again," he sings. "I don't want to be a dead man walking."
The band also put out a music video for the song directed by Ryan Baxter. It's already been viewed more than 40,000 times on YouTube. In the mostly black and white clip, Armstrong can be seen drinking heavily and using cocaine at a concert. The last part of the video, which is in color, shows the consequences the musician faces for his bad habits.
Fans were impressed with the new track in the comments below the YouTube video. "This song is so personal and from the heart. We are all proud of you Billie!" one person said. "This album feels like you just found an old Green Day song you never listened to and you're listening to it for the first time," said another. "It's just a perfect comeback," a different commenter said. "It's not Dookie vibe, it's not Warning vibe, it's not AI vibe. It's their fresh Saviors vibe. And it's awesome."
The new LP will be the band's first album since the release of their album Father of All Motherf–kers in 2020. The record's first single "The American Dream Is Killing Me" came out on Oct. 24. Another track called "Look Ma, No Brains!" was released the following week.
The upcoming album will be co-produced by Rob Cavallo, who worked with the band on seminal records like 1994's Dookie and 2004's American Idiot. The band hasn't worked on any tracks with him since their Uno! Dos! Tre! Album trilogy, which came out in 2012.
Green Day will tour to promote their new album next year. They will have support from The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas on select dates in North America. Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace will open for Green Day in Europe and the UK. The band is also going to be celebrating the 20th anniversary of American Idiot and the 30th anniversary of Dookie. Fans can buy tickets through the Green Day website.
Here's a list of all the upcoming tour dates:
Europe/UK
Thu May 30 – Monte do Gozo, Spain – O Son do Camino*
Sat Jun 1 – Madrid Spain – Road to Rio Babel*
Wed Jun 5 – Lyon Decines – LDLC Arena – with The Interrupters
Fri Jun 7 – Nurnberg Germany – Rock im Park*
Sat Jun 8 – Nurburgring Germany – Rock am Ring*
Mon Jun 10 – Berlin Germany – Waldbühne – with Donots
Tue Jun 11 – Hamburg Germany – Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld – with Donots
Sat Jun 15 – Interlaken Switzerland – Greenfield Festival*
Sun Jun 16 – Milan Italy – I Days – Hippodrome La Maura*
Tue Jun 18 – Paris France – Accor Arena – with The Interrupters
Wed Jun 19 – Arnhem Netherlands – GelreDome – with The Hives & The Interrupters
Fri Jun 21 – Manchester UK – Emirates Old Trafford – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace
Sun Jun 23 – Isle of Wight UK – Isle of Wight Festival*
Tue Jun 25 – Glasgow UK – Bellahouston Park – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace
Thu Jun 27 – Dublin Ireland – Marlay Park – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace
Sat Jun 29 London UK – Wembley Stadium – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace
*Festival Date
US/Canada
Mon Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
Thu Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Sat Aug 03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*
Mon Aug 05 – New York, NY – Citi Field
Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Fri Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
Sat Aug 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Thu Aug 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !
Sat Aug 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field
Tue Aug 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre !
Thu Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark
Sat Aug 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field
Mon Aug 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !
Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
Fri Aug 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park
Sun Sep 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park
Wed Sep 04 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
Sat Sep 07 – Denver, CO – Coors Field
Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater !
Wed Sep 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Sat Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
Wed Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
Fri Sep 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
Mon Sep 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
Wed Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park
Sat Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
*Festival Date
!With Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only