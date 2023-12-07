Green Day Releases Video for New Track 'Dilemma' Off Upcoming LP 'Saviors'

The track appears to be about frontman Billie Joe Armstrong's struggles with substance abuse. "I was sober, now I'm drunk again," he sings. "I don't want to be a dead man walking."

Green Day released a new track called "Dilemma" on Dec. 7. It's the third single from their upcoming album Saviors, which will be available to stream and purchase on Jan. 19.

The band also put out a music video for the song directed by Ryan Baxter. It's already been viewed more than 40,000 times on YouTube. In the mostly black and white clip, Armstrong can be seen drinking heavily and using cocaine at a concert. The last part of the video, which is in color, shows the consequences the musician faces for his bad habits.

Fans were impressed with the new track in the comments below the YouTube video. "This song is so personal and from the heart. We are all proud of you Billie!" one person said. "This album feels like you just found an old Green Day song you never listened to and you're listening to it for the first time," said another. "It's just a perfect comeback," a different commenter said. "It's not Dookie vibe, it's not Warning vibe, it's not AI vibe. It's their fresh Saviors vibe. And it's awesome."

The new LP will be the band's first album since the release of their album Father of All Motherf–kers in 2020. The record's first single "The American Dream Is Killing Me" came out on Oct. 24. Another track called "Look Ma, No Brains!" was released the following week.

The upcoming album will be co-produced by Rob Cavallo, who worked with the band on seminal records like 1994's Dookie and 2004's American Idiot. The band hasn't worked on any tracks with him since their Uno! Dos! Tre! Album trilogy, which came out in 2012.