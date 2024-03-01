Hayley Williams Releases Cryptic Statement About Paramore's Future Alongside Music Video for 'Thick Skull'

Paramore's vocalist Hayley Williams dropped a cryptic statement about the band's future alongside the new music video for "Thick Skull." The song is the last track on their album This Is Why, which was Paramore's final release with its longtime label Atlantic Records. The band finished its 20 year contract with the company in 2023. It appears that Williams and the band are trying to find their creative and commercial footing without the backing or restrictions of a major label.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA It was dropped alongside the new music video for their track 'Thick Skull.'

The video for "Thick Skull" picks up where the promo clip for the album's title track leaves off – with Williams' face smeared with red lipstick. Both videos were directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. The new clip ends with Williams singing from the inside of a mangled van. The singer referenced the scene in her statement posted to Discord on Friday, March 1. "We have crashed the van. We’re finding new ways. We have new maps. We are starting from point zero. And this time, we’re reading the fine print," she said. "Paramore has been the vehicle by which me and my friends have learned our toughest lessons. It has kept us close and it has nearly killed us," Williams continued "Maybe to 'leave the house' is a metaphor for risking true vulnerability… Love to the ones who’ve needed our band the way we’ve needed it. Just know we are grateful."

Article continues below advertisement

Williams first signed to Atlantic Records when she was just a teenager. The company initially wanted to mold her into a solo pop star, but the singer insisted on bringing her band along for the ride. The relationship culminated with Paramore winning two awards at the 2024 Grammys. This Is Why won Best Rock Album and the title track won Best Alternative Music Performance. But no members of the band were on hand to pick up the trophies, which may have been an indication of their current attitude toward the mainstream music industry.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'We are starting from point zero. And this time, we’re reading the fine print,' Williams said.

The band thanked their fans in a statement posted to social media the day after. "Turns out, our win for Best Rock Album was a historic feat as we are the first female-fronted band to ever take home a trophy for this category. Ridiculous yet true!" the note says. "It's an honor for Paramore to be a small but constant reminder for people to keep pushing these rock and alternative spaces to be more inclusive." The band also spoke about the state of their career. "Some of you will know that This Is Why was our last album for our deal with Atlantic Records," they said. "To finish anything well is something to be proud of. Thank you to anyone who supported the ethos of Paramore as much as the music." This Is Why was Paramore's sixth studio album. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The band's most recent LP 'This Is Why' won two awards at the 2024 Grammys.

Check out Williams' full statement below: "I can’t remember a time I didn’t want to be in a band. I knew not joining forces with similarly crazed people might mean I’d never be brave enough to create things and even if I did, I may never risk sharing them. Selfish? Maybe. Or lonely? Maybe to 'leave the house' is a metaphor for risking true vulnerability. This job includes being a mirror or a blank screen for people to project onto and find themselves in. Being perceived in broad strokes will make you feel like a clown. Goofy and/or terrifying, depending on the day. But as I’ve grown up, I’ve felt myself, little by little, let go of the tireless need for people to see me as 'good.' Indeed, everyday I learn there is no such box to fit neatly into. It’s taken a lot of hard looks in the mirror, over many seasons of adulthood… but no longer do I question my ability to lead Paramore with integrity (and a healthy dose of dark and self-deprecating humor). And just like a house can be a metaphor, so can a band. Paramore has been the vehicle by which me and my friends have learned our toughest lessons. It has kept us close and it has nearly killed us. You also have these metaphors in your life: What holds you back – what gives you courage – what force compels you to grow even when it’s uncomfortable or embarrassing. (As for Paramore, the band, not the metaphor: We have crashed the van. We’re finding new ways. We have new maps. We are starting from point zero. And this time, we’re reading the fine print.) Love to the ones who’ve needed our band the way we’ve needed it. Just know we are grateful. - Hayley"

Powered by RedCircle