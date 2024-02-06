Paramore Addresses Absence From 2024 Grammys After Winning Two Awards

Paramore has expressed gratitude for the two awards they won at the 2024 Grammys in a statement posted to social media. The group became the first-ever female-fronted act to win Best Rock Album for This Is Why. Their song of the same name also won Best Alternative Music Performance. But no member was on hand to pick up the trophies.

Source: MEGA 'This Is Why' won Best Rock Album and their song of the same name won Best Alternative Music Performance.

"First off, infinite thanks to our fans, our team, and the voting academy for making This Is Why such a moment for us, 20 years into our career," singer Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro said in the message posted to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 5. "Our band won two Grammys last night, sitting together in Zac's living room, dressed in our regular clothes (yes, we saw the empty red carpet meme). "Turns out, our win for Best Rock Album was a historic feat as we are the first female-fronted band to ever take home a trophy for this category. Ridiculous yet true!" the note says. "It's an honor for Paramore to be a small but constant reminder for people to keep pushing these rock and alternative spaces to be more inclusive." The band also spoke about the state of their career. "Some of you will know that This Is Why was our last album for our deal with Atlantic Records," they said. "To finish anything well is something to be proud of. Thank you to anyone who supported the ethos of Paramore as much as the music."

The post was also a thank you to everyone else who worked on This Is Why, which made it to No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The band mentioned producer Carlos de la Garza, bassist Brian Robert Jones and clarinet and flute player Henry Solomon. The Grammys came shortly after Paramore released their new cover of the Talking Heads' "Burning Down The House." It will be part of a larger multi-artist tribute to the older band's iconic concert movie Stop Making Sense. Paramore fans feared the band was breaking up after most of its social media accounts were wiped early last month, but it was later confirmed that the group was just trying to turn over a new leaf after departing Atlantic Records. Williams was signed by the company while she was still a teenager. Executives hoped she would pursue a more traditional pop career, but the singer wanted to start a band instead. Although Williams had a contract with Atlantic from the beginning, Paramore's first releases came out on the label Fueled by Ramen. That smaller company was a launching pad for other important pop punk acts like Panic! at the Disco and Twenty One Pilots.

The Grammys were also a big night for SZA, who recently announced she would be collaborating with Williams. "Soon, soon! It’s in the works," the R&B singer said in a rapid fire Q&A session posted to Apple Music's TikTok account. Hayley Williams spoke about wanting to collaborate with SZA during an August interview for the Black People Love Paramore podcast. "SZA has, for about six years now, been the one," the frontwoman said. "I’m sending the text weekly at this point… I love her voice."

Source: MEGA 'This Is Why' was Paramore's last album with Atlantic Records after the band completed its two-decade contract with the company.

Williams added that she doesn't often get approached about collaborations she's genuinely interested in pursuing. "I was saying recently to someone, because we grew up in the scene we grew up in, I rarely get asked to do features for things that I feel like really get down to my core," she said. "So I’m still keeping my eye out for whether that be new artists, or maybe it’s older, established artists – but probably people who do groovier sh*t; something that I can sink down into a little bit, instead of having to just be, I guess, the 'Misery Business' version of myself."