Former Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg Joins Suicidal Tendencies

Bringing closure to one of several percussion-related mysteries in the metal/hardcore world, Jay Weinberg has joined Southern California punk legends Suicidal Tendencies, the drummer announced on March 5. Weinberg, the son of E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, recently left Slipknot, for whom he’d been drumming since 2014. Per Weinberg, whose departure from Slipknot due to “creative reasons” was announced last November, he’ll begin playing with the band next week.

The drummer announced the move in an Instagram post, writing: “When I think of the culture and community of heavy music that I’ve loved and considered my creative home for 20 years, I think of Suicidal Tendencies: a foundational pillar and source of inspiration ever since I fell in love with punk, metal, and hardcore. Having toured and played shows together all over the world, I’ve been so fortunate to become friends with my musical heroes who have been a part of this band’s incredible history. It’s an absolute honor and privilege to play with Suicidal Tendencies, and I can’t wait to start this incredibly exciting new chapter in just one week! See you all in the pit!” Staples on the Southern California punk scene since the 1980s, Suicidal Tendencies have had a long list of different members, and recently featured Slayer co-founder Dave Lombardo behind the drum kit. They’ll be playing the inaugural No Values festival in Pomona, Calif. this summer, alongside the Misfits, Social Distortion, Iggy Pop and others.

The move does not come as a complete surprise, considering Weinberg had already announced intentions to tour with Infectious Grooves, the funk-metal side project of Suicidal Tendencies frontman Mike Muir. Suicidal and Infectious Grooves have had several other joint members, most notably bassist Robert Trujillo, who played for both bands before becoming a permanent member of Metallica in 2003. (Taking advantage of a break in Metallica tours, Trujillo is planning to re-join Infectious Grooves on tour this year. Trujillo also recently made a guest appearance playing with Suicidal during the band's one-night-only opening gig for Metallica in Phoenix last year. Got all that? Oh, and did we mention that Trujillo's son, Tye Trujillo, is also Suicidal's current full-time bassist?) Weinberg first joined Slipknot in 2014, replacing founding drummer Joey Jordison, who died in 2021. Prior to Slipknot, Weinberg also played with Florida hardcore band Against Me! Weinberg addressed his departure from Slipknot in a Nov. 11 social media post last year, writing: "I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th. Despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that’s provided an equal amount of comfort. For many of you reading this: 10 years ago, we weren’t yet acquainted. And now, we are. For that, I’m thankful in ways I’ll never be able to fully express."

This still leaves Slipknot without a full-time drummer. However, the rumor mill has identified Eloy Casagrande as a likely candidate, after the drummer abruptly left Sepultura shortly before the band was scheduled to begin its farewell tour, only to be replaced by Greyson Nekrutman, previously of (you guessed it) Suicidal Tendencies.

